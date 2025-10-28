The Retro Pasta Dish Hollywood's A-Listers Couldn't Get Enough Of In The '50s

In the halcyon days of old Hollywood, movie stars and starlets could make or break a restaurant, gracing the best and most visible tables with their presence as they mingled with directors and producers in search of their next collaboration. This star power drew crowds and could cement a restaurant as the place to see and be seen — actually not much different than it is today if, say, Taylor Swift is linked to your establishment.

One of the OG Hollywood hot spots back in the day was Romanoff's on Rodeo Drive. Its signature noodle dish, unsurprisingly dubbed Noodles Romanoff, was a staple on the menu consisting of creamy egg noodles in a rich sauce of butter, Parmesan, and sour cream. Several members of Hollywood royalty were actually original investors in the restaurant, including Charlie Chaplin, Cary Grant, and Humphrey Bogart. This only added to the allure and drew everyone from Sophia Loren to Jayne Mansfield and Clark Gable, who posed for memorable photos that would appear the next day in the paper as they dined on the popular noodle dish.