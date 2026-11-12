Egg Salad Sandwiches Go From Good To Great When You Add One Salty Italian Deli Meat
You only need a handful of ingredients to make the best egg salad sandwich: egg, mayo, and mustard, plus some bread. But don't we all deserve a savory kick sometimes? Give it a little makeover by adding mortadella next time, which will introduce a layer of saltiness and a savory depth that balances the creaminess and richness of the handheld. Mortadella — which bears a resemblance to bologna (though the two are different) — is basically pork that's ground to achieve a paste-like consistency, seasoned with peppercorns, nutmeg, garlic, and more, and then stuffed into a casing. You might even notice it has light colored specks; those are pork fat cubes, which are added to give the Italian deli meat a distinct appearance, a pleasant flavor boost, and an even more succulent finish.
The best part is that you can go for a basic egg salad sandwich recipe as your base by mashing boiled eggs and mixing in the condiments. After spreading it on toast, you can layer in slices of mortadella as the finishing touch. Overall, it should taste creamy, a bit tangy, and salty — the perfect trifecta. But if you're looking to add a bit more razzle-dazzle, there are other ingredients you can use to turn the sandwich from great to mind-blowing.
Making the egg salad sandwich with mortadella even better
When talking about improving the flavor of your egg salad sandwich with mortadella, seasoning is the obvious choice, so start with that. While your mashed eggs already have a rich flavor — thanks to mustard and mayonnaise — you can definitely add a sprinkle of paprika to give it warmth and oregano for another Italian touch. And, of course, don't forget the salt and pepper. Alternatively, take advantage of essential aromatics like melt-in-your-mouth caramelized onions to amp up the flavor and texture of your sandwich.
Meanwhile, adding a layer of cheese is a welcome upgrade. Mortadella is usually served on a charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses, so its flavors will feel right at home with a cheese addition. Mixing brie and cheddar can be a delicious combination, especially if you want a noticeable bold flavor, while burrata can be an option if you want something subtle but creamy. Or, turn your bread into a cheesy slice. Melt parmesan in a pan, sprinkling it roughly in the same shape and size of your bread, and add the bread on top until the cheese develops a satisfying crisp.
Beyond the fillings, bread swaps can reinvent your sandwiches. You have a lot of options, including rustic varieties like sourdough, a crunchy, chewy bite like an everything bagel, or a flat bread like focaccia. Coat it with butter for a boost of richness. Stick to just mortadella or pick any of these extra upgrades, it's up to you how far you want to take your egg salad sandwich.