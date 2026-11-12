Egg Salad Sandwiches Go From Good To Great When You Add One Salty Italian Deli Meat

When talking about improving the flavor of your egg salad sandwich with mortadella, seasoning is the obvious choice, so start with that. While your mashed eggs already have a rich flavor — thanks to mustard and mayonnaise — you can definitely add a sprinkle of paprika to give it warmth and oregano for another Italian touch. And, of course, don't forget the salt and pepper. Alternatively, take advantage of essential aromatics like melt-in-your-mouth caramelized onions to amp up the flavor and texture of your sandwich.

Meanwhile, adding a layer of cheese is a welcome upgrade. Mortadella is usually served on a charcuterie board with a variety of cheeses, so its flavors will feel right at home with a cheese addition. Mixing brie and cheddar can be a delicious combination, especially if you want a noticeable bold flavor, while burrata can be an option if you want something subtle but creamy. Or, turn your bread into a cheesy slice. Melt parmesan in a pan, sprinkling it roughly in the same shape and size of your bread, and add the bread on top until the cheese develops a satisfying crisp.

Beyond the fillings, bread swaps can reinvent your sandwiches. You have a lot of options, including rustic varieties like sourdough, a crunchy, chewy bite like an everything bagel, or a flat bread like focaccia. Coat it with butter for a boost of richness. Stick to just mortadella or pick any of these extra upgrades, it's up to you how far you want to take your egg salad sandwich.