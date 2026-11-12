Make Cracker Barrel-Style Biscuit Beignets At Home With Just 3 Ingredients And 20 Minutes
If the weekend crowd at your local Cracker Barrel is too big and you just can't wait to get your hands on its biscuit beignets, there's a quick solution. In fact, skipping the wait and making them at home might actually yield better results. You don't need to be in New Orleans, or brave the queue at your local Cracker Barrel, to enjoy this fluffy pastry; all you need is three ingredients and 20 minutes. Drive right past the classic American joint and head straight to your local grocery to pick up a can of pre-made biscuits, butter, and sugar.
While modern diner chains have popularized quick biscuit-dough versions, the first traces of beignets date back to 17th-century French settlers who relocated from Canada to Louisiana during the British expulsion of Acadia. As they encountered different cultures along the way, the recipe evolved into the beignet we know today: a pillowy, yeast-risen dough deep-fried in hot oil and buried under a small mountain of powdered sugar and sometimes other sweet toppings like caramel, chocolate, or raspberry sauce. Although the 19th century bakery Café Du Monde remains the best spot to try that original pastry, many restaurants have made their own version of the dessert.
Enter: the Cracker Barrel biscuit beignet. It takes on a different interpretation of the traditional pastry, relying on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit base rather than complex pastry work. Satisfying your craving for these treats at home is surprisingly simple; it doesn't even require deep-frying at all.
How to make them and why it works
The recipe is simple: Start by preheating your oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit and mixing 3 tablespoons of melted butter with ½ cup of sugar. Next, cut the premade biscuit dough into four pieces and toss into the mixture, ensuring each piece is evenly coated. Spread the pieces onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, turning them halfway through. For the signature Cracker Barrel twist, toss them in cinnamon sugar until coated, sprinkle powdered sugar on top, and serve with a warm pecan sauce.
The reason canned biscuit dough works just as well comes down to the pre-laminated layers of fat. When hit with high heat, the moisture inside turns to steam, creating airy pockets that closely mimic the puff of deep-frying without requiring a pot of hot oil. With this tip, you might create something just as tasty as the restaurant's version without risking them coming out greasy if fried improperly.
If this quick hack hits the spot, try baking a double batch to store in the freezer. That way, whenever a craving strikes, you can skip the prep work entirely and pop the frozen beignets into the oven or air fryer for an equally delicious treat in minutes. Of course, if you prefer the traditional route, you can always stick to a classic sugar-coated beignet recipe and try making the dessert from scratch.