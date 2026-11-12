Forget Beef — Reinvent This Old-School Struggle Meal Using Bread, Canned Tuna, And Basic Ingredients

We're living through an era where beef prices, even for ground beef, continue going through the roof. Times like these are when so-called struggle meals come into play, and one old-school version involves creamed meat over bread. While chipped or ground beef was a popular option for the dish in the mid-20th century, another old-school version is creamed tuna on toast. For many folks, this dish may take them immediately back to either a nostalgic childhood dish, or a reminder of tough times. Either way, it's a struggle meal that's actually pretty delicious.

Creamed tuna on toast is a deliberately simple construction, and the recipe was a popular midcentury solution for anyone who needed a quick, cheap meal. But the history is a little more complex. One obvious precursor was creamed chipped or ground beef on toast, a popular Depression-era family meal and served to the U.S. Army during both world wars. World War II GIs nicknamed the dish SOS (stuff or s*** on a shingle), and it fed a generation of Americans during and following the war.

But creamed, canned fish predates the Depression. According to an article in the Berkshire Eagle, at the beginning of the 20th century, canned salmon was more popular and cheaper than tuna. In New England, a creamed dish called salmon pea wiggle, often served on bread or crackers, was (and is) popular. As was the case where tuna melts evolved from hot sardine sandwiches, canned tuna took the spotlight from salmon in the 1940s and '50s thanks to changing fishing technology and aggressive marketing, and creamed tuna on toast soon became all the rage.