The Old-School Army Dish That Quietly Fed An Entire Generation
The U.S. military's innovation extends beyond standard warfare technology — it developed a pizza that lasts for years without spoiling, and it's also responsible for creating the cheese powder that Frito-Lay used to make Cheetos. While rations during the 20th century reportedly meant soldiers weren't fed as well as they wanted to be, the meals served were inexpensive, filling, and quick to make. Chipped beef on toast became one of these staples.
Chipped beef was essentially a blend of beef stock and evaporated milk. Just before serving, dried beef was added to the dish, and for an even more filling portion, it was served over toast. It became popular among soldiers because it could easily be made in large quantities to feed a crowd. The first known version of the recipe was published by the U.S. military in 1910 in its "Manual for Army Cooks," but it became a popular meal for families during the Great Depression. The original recipe called for beef stock and evaporated milk to be combined with a roux made from butter and flour, resulting in a thick, creamy sauce. The dried beef softened once it was added to the mixture, and the whole dish was enhanced with pepper and parsley for more flavor.
How to find and make chipped beef on toast
Although chipped beef is one of those vintage breakfast dishes you don't see much anymore, some old-school breakfast spots may feature some version of it on the menu. If you can't find it there, you might be surprised to know that it's probably hiding in your grocery store. The Armour Star brand sells the dried strips, and Stouffer's makes a version of the beefy mixture, which is sold frozen, so all you have to do is microwave it and serve it over toast. Trust that it actually tastes very close to a homemade version.
If you do choose to make it at home, a parsley garnish adds a nice touch. The recipe is slightly plain — but salty — on its own, so to boost that flavor a bit, add a drizzle of hot sauce. You definitely won't need any additional salt, but for even more of a kick, sprinkle some crushed red pepper or garlic powder over the top, too.