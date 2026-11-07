Impress Guests With This 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Appetizer That Belongs On Your Holiday Table
Moving into the holiday season means hosting, entertaining, or bringing dishes to parties. Though that may sometimes be daunting, one easy tip for planning perfect dinner parties is to find recipe shortcuts. Take some of the pressure off while still impressing guests with a retro-inspired party cheese ball that comes together with just three ingredients from Trader Joes.
You can make a creative riff on this midcentury classic by combining Totally Cheeseball Cheese Spread, Sweet & Spicy Pecans, and Spicy Honey Sauce, all from Trader Joe's. What makes this specific spread so intriguing is that it's essentially a blend of two TJ's products: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese and Syrah-Soaked Toscano Cheese, with almonds mixed in. Essentially, it's already a sort of complete cheese ball-style dish, but by combining one of the best Trader Joe's appetizers for holiday hosting with spicy honey and pecans, you're intensifying the flavors and kicking up the heat in a fun, modern way.
Cheese balls experienced their entertaining heyday in the second half of the 20th century, particularly during the 1950s (though there are cream cheese-driven precursors dating back to the 1920s). But you can serve this tangy, creamy treat for holiday parties, potlucks, or book club meetups. As with any special release from Trader Joe's, Totally Cheeseball Cheese Spread can be challenging to find. If it's not online, check local stores.
Form and customize this cheesy appetizer for your party
This cheeseball appetizer comes together quickly. Scoop the cheese spread into a mixing bowl and add the seasonings or mixers you like, or leave this spread as is. Some classic recipe include finely minced onion, a splash of Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and salt. Others include minced pimientos, green bell pepper, and cayenne powder. Form the filling into a ball, then place it in plastic wrap to chill for 30 to 60 minutes. When set, coat the exterior with chopped spicy pecans, rolling the ball so the pecans fully coat it and stay in place. Drizzle the top with spicy honey before serving, or include it on the side. Serve it with crackers or toast points, alongside another clever three-ingredient Trader Joe's appetizer, stuffed mushrooms.
You might consider adding a fourth ingredient by mixing cream cheese with the spread, in the manner of classic cheese ball recipes and Trader Joe's own Unexpected Cheddar Cheeseball recipe. This gives the ball additional structure as it chills and mellows out the bite and density of the cheddar cheese. Since the spread is already creamy, you may not need as much cream cheese as you would in a traditional ball made with grated block cheese.
If you like, you can get even more casual, skipping the ball-forming process altogether. Scoop the cheese spread onto a plate and either drizzle on the honey or add a pepper jelly. Trader Joe's own Hot & Sweet Pepper Jelly is no longer available online, but you might find it or a similar offering in your local store. You could even try the trick of calling Trader Joe's to reserve a jar. Top this mélange with chopped spicy pecans and serve it with crackers as a flavorful dip.