Impress Guests With This 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Appetizer That Belongs On Your Holiday Table

Moving into the holiday season means hosting, entertaining, or bringing dishes to parties. Though that may sometimes be daunting, one easy tip for planning perfect dinner parties is to find recipe shortcuts. Take some of the pressure off while still impressing guests with a retro-inspired party cheese ball that comes together with just three ingredients from Trader Joes.

You can make a creative riff on this midcentury classic by combining Totally Cheeseball Cheese Spread, Sweet & Spicy Pecans, and Spicy Honey Sauce, all from Trader Joe's. What makes this specific spread so intriguing is that it's essentially a blend of two TJ's products: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese and Syrah-Soaked Toscano Cheese, with almonds mixed in. Essentially, it's already a sort of complete cheese ball-style dish, but by combining one of the best Trader Joe's appetizers for holiday hosting with spicy honey and pecans, you're intensifying the flavors and kicking up the heat in a fun, modern way.

Cheese balls experienced their entertaining heyday in the second half of the 20th century, particularly during the 1950s (though there are cream cheese-driven precursors dating back to the 1920s). But you can serve this tangy, creamy treat for holiday parties, potlucks, or book club meetups. As with any special release from Trader Joe's, Totally Cheeseball Cheese Spread can be challenging to find. If it's not online, check local stores.