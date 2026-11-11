Broccoli Gets Rich, Buttery Flavor With One Shake Of This Seasoning From Your Cabinet
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Many people enjoy tossing broccoli florets into their soups, stir-fries, and quiches, but this green delight is also a great snack on its own. Some may say its slightly bitter, earthy flavor leaves something to be desired, even with its notes of sweetness. Choosing fresh, vividly green broccoli at the grocery store is one way to get the best-tasting plants — the rest falls on your cooking method and seasonings. Though you may not have thought of it before, butter popcorn seasoning is excellent for giving broccoli a rich quality without needing to melt butter.
This trick works for broccoli cooked several ways, including roasting, steaming, or sauteing. Add a shake or two of butter seasoning to your cooked broccoli, toss it for an even coating, and you have a complete snack. No need to sprinkle on extra salt since it's already in the popcorn seasoning. With the various seasonings on the market, you have no shortage of options for upgrading this veggie. Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn Seasoning has 4.1 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 1,600 ratings, and various customers say it offers an authentic movie theater popcorn taste and is great for adding to other foods. Once you have your chosen brand, it's time to test it out.
Add more pop to your broccoli with these tips
Serve buttery broccoli as a side dish, or eat it as a snack between meals with a cool ranch and cottage cheese dip or a spicy red pepper and hummus dip. If you desire the cheesy flavor that classic broccoli and cheddar provides without the grating, add the vegan-favorite nutritional yeast to your broccoli alongside the popcorn seasoning. You can also choose a popcorn seasoning brand that sells cheese-based options. Many Amazon customers enjoy Kernel Season's White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning for its just-like-the-real-thing flavor — a little goes a long way for enhancing your food.
Make roasted smashed broccoli florets with popcorn seasoning for a crispy treat. Flattening the broccoli gives it a wider surface area for spreading the seasoning, ensuring no part is left uncovered. Roasting the broccoli after adding the seasoning also lets the flavors bake in and absorb more thoroughly.
Though this hack focuses on powder seasoning, popcorn seasoning oil or a butter popcorn spray give you the same flavor with better adhesion. Powder seasonings may not stick as readily to broccoli if you don't toss it in oil first. No matter how you decide to incorporate that buttery flavor, it takes plain broccoli to the next level.