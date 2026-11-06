8 Can't-Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In November 2026

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Costco is known best for its mainstays. From its loss-leading, low-cost rotisserie chicken to its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, the wholesale club knows when to keep a good thing going (although some customers aren't happy about the plastic water bottle update to said hot dog combo). For the most part, this chain is all about consistency, but this doesn't mean the chain is afraid of switching things up. Costco is always bringing in new products for customers to try.

Whether its a new prepared meal, seasonal confection, or freezer aisle treat, customers can always find something new to chew on (and sample) in the aisles of Costco. November 2026 has brought with it no shortage of tasty delights. To help you navigate the onslaught of newness, we gathered eight of the chain's can't-miss items. Ready your reusable shopping totes and grab a shopping cart sans squeaky wheel — you'll soon be doing the rounds in the aisle of your local club.