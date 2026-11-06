8 Can't-Skip New Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In November 2026
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Costco is known best for its mainstays. From its loss-leading, low-cost rotisserie chicken to its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, the wholesale club knows when to keep a good thing going (although some customers aren't happy about the plastic water bottle update to said hot dog combo). For the most part, this chain is all about consistency, but this doesn't mean the chain is afraid of switching things up. Costco is always bringing in new products for customers to try.
Whether its a new prepared meal, seasonal confection, or freezer aisle treat, customers can always find something new to chew on (and sample) in the aisles of Costco. November 2026 has brought with it no shortage of tasty delights. To help you navigate the onslaught of newness, we gathered eight of the chain's can't-miss items. Ready your reusable shopping totes and grab a shopping cart sans squeaky wheel — you'll soon be doing the rounds in the aisle of your local club.
Partini Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Stuffed With Cream Cheese
Jalapeño popper season is upon us. Whether you're serving up snacks at a holiday party or prepping for game day, there's no better or more beloved treat than the cream cheese-filled, bacon-wrapped green pepper. Costco has a new frozen meal that cuts prep time to zero on your next batch. Each container of the new Partini Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Stuffed With Cream Cheese contains 20 poppers that can be popped right into the oven, and costs $13.04.
Toblerone Almondy Chocolate Cake
We have two Toblerone treats on this list, the first being the Toblerone Almondy Chocolate Cake for $15.99. Found in Costco's frozen section, this pre-sliced, 35.3-ounce cake features a crisp, crunchy almond base with chocolate cream and honey almond nougat pieces. Grab one for your next holiday gathering and thank us later.
Spam Musubi
The Costco deli always has new and delicious finds. The Spam Musubi is a prime example of this adventurous spirit. This classic Hawaiian snack consists of rice, Spam, and a nori wrapper. Costco's entry keeps this classic formula and also includes a sweet glaze on top and furikake on the sides. Each pack contains four pieces and costs $9.99 per pound. Grab this for a fun appetizer, or just to keep on hand for a snack.
Whittard Matcha Experience Gift Box
If you're looking for a gift for the matcha lover in your life, look no further. This new-to-Costco Whittard Matcha Experience Gift Box ($89.99) has everything the tea lover in your life could want. Each kit contains two tins of matcha (one vanilla and one ceremonial grade), a matcha bowl, and a whisk.
Al Dente Fusilli and Elbows Protein Pasta
They're putting protein in just about everything these days. From ice cream to popcorn, there are few comfort foods that haven't been infused with the crucial macronutrient. It should come as no surprise that protein has found its way to pasta, and that six packs of Al Dente Fusilli and Elbows Protein Pasta have made their way to Costco's shelves. Each pack costs $29.99 and contains six 12-ounce bags of protein pasta, with one serving containing a whopping 30 grams of protein.
Maple Pecan Coffee Cake
2026 has been a banner year for the Costco bakery, and it looks like the wholesale club has another hit on its hands. The Maple Pecan Coffee Cake is the perfect, autumnal confection. It's perfect to serve at breakfast, or as a simple dessert. Each cake is made with a maple base, cream cheese, a pecan streusel topping, and is finished off with a bit of Danish icing drizzle. The price for this cake ranges from $12.99 to $14.99 depending on warehouse location.
Bulletproof High Protein Iced Coffee
Chicken breast, cottage cheese, a big cut of steak — all of these foods are great sources of protein, but what about coffee? You probably don't see your daily cup of joe as a good source of protein, but it could be. Bulletproof High Protein Iced Coffee, a new-to-Costco item, contains 12 grams of protein per serving and has double the caffeine of a standard cup. The best part is it's easy to prepare. Just scoop into milk or water, add ice, and stir or shake. Each 19.6-ounce bag costs $29.89.
Toblerone Biscoff Milk Chocolate Truffles
Let's finish on a sweet note. The Costco-exclusive Toblerone Biscoff Milk Chocolate Truffles were introduced in the U.K. earlier in 2026, but have now made their way across the pond. Each $11.99 container of these chocolate-coated, Biscoff cookie butter-filled truffles is 17.46 ounces.