Shoppers Aren't Thrilled About Costco's Latest Update To Its Signature Food Court Hot Dog Combo

Costco's $1.50 hot dog and soda combination is arguably the best meal deal on the market these days — its price hasn't changed since 1984 despite inflation, after all (if adjusted, it would cost around $4.86 today). But in late 2025, Costco started rolling out a major change to the deal for the first time in four decades, allowing customers to order the combo with a Kirkland Signature bottled water instead of a soda. (Don't worry, you can still get a fountain drink if you want one.)

A resealable water bottle does have some perks. For example, it's a better on-the-go option than a soda cup with water. But some fans admittedly don't understand why Costco started doing this. When @costcoaisles posted about the change on Instagram, someone in the post's comments immediately mentioned the increased plastic. "Why use more plastic when water is available in the soda dispenser?"

A few people also noted that the price of the water combo — $1.50, just like the soda pairing — was too high for the 16.9-ounce bottled water it comes with. A bottle of Kirkland Signature water at Costco typically only costs $0.25 at the vending machine. "It should be $1.25 since the waters [cost] 25 cents," someone commented, and others agreed, with one person stating the change doesn't make sense. The food court soda cups also hold 20 ounces, so you also get less to drink with the bottled water option.