The Cracker Barrel Casserole Worth Trying Even If Reviews Suggest You Should Avoid Ordering It

You've got to give credit to restaurant chains who are willing to try new things, especially when some of the tried-and-true operations aren't working as well as they used to. Look at Cracker Barrel, for example. The chain's CEO Julie Felss Masino admitted to CNN that "We're just not as relevant as we once were."

With that in mind, as part of a larger overall transformation including remodeled restaurant interiors, Cracker Barrel announced the largest menu test in the brand's history in 2024 with 20 new menu items. The test began at select Texas locations, but has since moved on to permanent menus nationwide. One of those new items, with a mixed range of reviews, is the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie.

It makes sense in theory. One of Cracker Barrel's most famous sides is its hash brown casserole (spoiler: it's premade). It's a melted blend of potatoes, cheese, and onions. Mix that into a cast iron skillet with all the flavorful ingredients of a shepherd's pie — meat, potatoes, veggies, gravy — and it would seem like Cracker Barrel brought a U.K. classic close to home. It's a comfort food mashup of different cultures that sounds delicious.