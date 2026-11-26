Forget Bacon Bits: Baked Potatoes Are 10x Tastier With This Topping
A baked potato is a popular side dish that's often paired with heartier meaty meals, such as pot roast or steak. You can serve it the classic way, with nothing more than a little kosher salt and butter or sour cream. You can also jazz it up with a savory topping like bacon bits or cheddar, but there is one other way to liven up a baked potato: Top it with crispy fried onions. Crispy fried onions are perfect for adding texture to foods that are softer, such as baked potatoes.
Baked potatoes are starchy and rich, while onions are a balance of acidic and sweet. Together, the flavors complement one another, building a profile that you won't get with just standard butter. Plus, where bacon bits add a fatty, salty, smoky bite, crispy fried onions provide a sweet-savory, caramelized flavor and shattering crunch that cuts through the heavy starchiness of the potato base. It's the perfect baked potato upgrade, and to further brighten up the spud, include a spoonful of sour cream along with the onions for a tangy addition. As for preparing the allium, you can easily purchase store-bought crispy onions to save time, or fry your own to give you more control over the flavor and crunch.
Fry up crispy onions for your baked potatoes
Crispy onions can be made with any type of onion, but for that sweet and savory balance, use a yellow or Spanish onion. It has the perfect blend of acidity and sugar; these onions are great for caramelizing, and they're also excellent for frying. That sweet, acidic flavor comes out but is also paired with a toasty, crispy flavor and texture. To fry the onions, coat them in a seasoned flour mixture, then fry them in oil for just a few minutes, until golden. If you want a little extra tang, you can also soak them in buttermilk before they're dredged in flour.
How many onion strings you add to the potato depends on how much crunch and flavor you want. Add enough to get at least one onion string in every bite, but don't add so many that you lose the starchiness of the potato. A few other ways to build flavor here: a dash of hot sauce provides spice, while diced chives or green onions bring some brightness. Finally, kosher salt and butter over the baked potato give it a rich, savory profile even before you add the onions.