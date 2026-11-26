A baked potato is a popular side dish that's often paired with heartier meaty meals, such as pot roast or steak. You can serve it the classic way, with nothing more than a little kosher salt and butter or sour cream. You can also jazz it up with a savory topping like bacon bits or cheddar, but there is one other way to liven up a baked potato: Top it with crispy fried onions. Crispy fried onions are perfect for adding texture to foods that are softer, such as baked potatoes.

Baked potatoes are starchy and rich, while onions are a balance of acidic and sweet. Together, the flavors complement one another, building a profile that you won't get with just standard butter. Plus, where bacon bits add a fatty, salty, smoky bite, crispy fried onions provide a sweet-savory, caramelized flavor and shattering crunch that cuts through the heavy starchiness of the potato base. It's the perfect baked potato upgrade, and to further brighten up the spud, include a spoonful of sour cream along with the onions for a tangy addition. As for preparing the allium, you can easily purchase store-bought crispy onions to save time, or fry your own to give you more control over the flavor and crunch.