Crafty Home Cook Uses A Cookie Cutter To Transform Premade Pumpkin Pie Into 2 Bakery-Level Desserts

When it comes to holiday meals, many people want the comfort of eating their favorite foods year after year. Others may enjoy trying something new. Putting a twist on an old standby can be a great way to satisfy both parties. One home cook, Amy Flanigan (founder of Belly Full), shared a video on YouTube in which she turns a classic pumpkin pie into two elevated desserts. For the first, she uses a greased two-inch biscuit cutter to cut rounds out of the center of the pie. The mini pumpkin pie discs are arranged on an attractive serving plate and topped them with a swirl of homemade whipped cream — a twist on the usual sliced serving.

And don't worry, the "scraps" won't go to waste. Rather, the leftover pie filling is turned into decadent white chocolate-coated truffles. It's a simple matter of blending your pie leftovers — crust and all — in a bowl along with a little heavy cream. Portion the mixture into balls and let them freeze. Then, coat the frozen pumpkin pie balls in melted white chocolate. Garnish them with a dusting of pumpkin pie spice or whatever you prefer.

Alternately, if you're in the mood for an immediate treat, you could blend the scraps together with vanilla ice cream to make yourself a pumpkin milkshake instead. Either way, if you have a family member who insists on pumpkin pie at the holidays, this is a fun way to satisfy that need while also making it extra special.