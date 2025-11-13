Don't Toss That Leftover Pie Filling. Turn It Into Another Decadent Dessert

As the winter holidays come and go, many home chefs are sure to be stuck with odd amounts of leftovers in need of repurposing. For example, if you're someone who enjoys making classic confections, such as pumpkin pie, there's a strong chance you wind up with excess pie filling if you don't know how many pumpkins you need for a pie (2 cups of pumpkin puree is sufficient for one pie; estimating the right amount for two or three pies is a trickier feat). Fortunately, you can easily turn any remaining filling into no-bake truffles.

Truffles are a great way to repurpose leftovers since they're simple to make and fun to eat. Believe it or not, all you need to make three-ingredient pumpkin spice truffles is pumpkin puree or canned pumpkin pie filling, crushed gingersnap cookies, and white chocolate. Simply mix together any leftover pie filling along with the cookie crumbs, then divide this combined mixture into bite-size balls. Next, all you need to do is cover these seasonal snacks in melted white chocolate. The best part about this recipe is you can make impressive truffles with more than just leftover pumpkin puree. As a matter of fact, you can repurpose a variety of leftover pie fillings, including apple and blueberry, into new, delectable treats most dessert lovers are sure to enjoy.