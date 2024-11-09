Take Grocery Store Pumpkin Pie To The Next Level With A Fluffy Topping

Pumpkin pie is a staple of fall get-togethers, and you can find it en masse at every grocery store. While some folks swear nothing beats a homemade pumpkin pie, the ones you get at the store are often just as tasty. However, that doesn't mean you can't elevate your store-bought pie with a fluffy, sweet topping. Yes, we're talking about meringue.

Meringue, found in French, Swiss, and Italian varieties, is a mixture of whipped egg whites and sugar. It has a sweet, almost marshmallow-like flavor that delicately complements the rich spices of pumpkin pie. As a topping, meringue is incredibly light and airy and can either serve as a firm dollop to add a bit of crispness to your pie or as a luscious, fluffy frosting that can be piled as high as you want.

Making things even sweeter is the fact that you can spice up your meringue with many things like brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, or even pumpkin pie spice if you really want to double down. Adding a bit of extra flavor to a meringue can help it stand out and give your Costco pumpkin pie a bit more pizzazz. Regardless of the type of meringue you use, they all offer a delightfully saccharine bite that tastes like heaven.