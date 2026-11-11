How Stuffing And Mashed Potatoes Come Together For A State-Of-The-Art Thanksgiving Side Dish
Turkey may be the star of the show at the Thanksgiving table, but the sides are just as important. From stuffing and cranberry sauce to mashed potatoes and mac and cheese, the list of iconic holiday sides goes on. There are even plenty of forgotten, old-school Thanksgiving sides that may deserve at spot at your table. But if want a super flavorful dish that will be the talk of the night, there's a simple hack that will give you the best of two worlds. Combine your stuffing and mashed potatoes into one ultimate Thanksgiving side dish.
Whether you know it as dressing or stuffing, this comforting side dish is a mixture of stale or dried bread, aromatics like onions and celery, herbs, and broth. Stuffing is delicious on its own, but mixed with mashed potatoes it's all the more rich, hearty, and flavorful. The creaminess from the potatoes along with the soft, chewy pieces of bread and crisp aromatics gives the dish a lot of texture. Plus, the mashed potatoes help keep the stuffing nice and moist in the oven. This combination is not novel either; mashed potatoes and stuffing are mixed together in an old Amish recipe, often known as Pennsylvania Dutch potato filling or simply Amish potato filling, and enjoyed around the holidays.
How to make mashed potato stuffing
Assembling this dish starts with prepping your mashed potatoes. You can use a homemade mashed potato recipe or instant mashed potatoes to save some time in the kitchen. If using the latter, just be sure to add a bit of milk and butter to make store-bought mashed potatoes taste homemade. You can similarly use boxed stuffing mix for more convenience. That said, making the stuffing from scratch can give you more control over its flavor.
For the stuffing, add broth to diced pieces of stale bread — the drier the better so that it absorbs the liquid well. Then, cook up celery, onion, and other veggies of your choice in a pan before combining it with the soaked bread and the mashed potatoes. You could leave your ingredients at that, or add in meats like sausage or ham for texture and flavor. For an extra rich taste, sprinkle gruyère cheese on top before popping it in the oven. From there, you just need to transfer the mixture in a baking dish and bake. It will take around an hour in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. For the best results, cook it covered for half the time and uncovered for the other half so it can become golden and bubbly.
While this recipe makes a great side dish for Thanksgiving, it can be a delicious addition to any holiday table. It's tasty by itself, though you could drizzle gravy on top for a more savory kick and saucy texture. If you've been looking for a creative Thanksgiving side, mashed potato stuffing might just be it.