You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Taste Scratch Made
Silky smooth, fluffy mashed potatoes are a side that's hard to beat. Whether you pair them with a classic slow cooker pot roast, fall-off-the-bone braised short ribs, or maybe some grilled veggies, they rarely disappoint. However, it can take forever to peel, chop, boil, and finally mash potatoes. So, naturally, we turn to the next best thing: store-bought options. Still, no matter which instant mashed potato brand or premade option you choose, they rarely taste homemade — but don't give up just yet. A little milk and butter is all it takes to make them richer, creamier, and much more flavorful.
To give store-bought mashed potatoes more depth and a beautifully fluffy and velvety texture, stick with whole milk. The milk's fat coats the potatoes' starch granules and keeps them from forming clumps, especially when added warm. The next best option is 2% milk, though the result is less creamy. If you don't use dairy, your go-to plant-based milk will do the job.
Don't forget about the butter. It brings even more richness to mashed potatoes and gives them a smoother, silkier finish. Feel free to use either unsalted or salted butter, but keep in mind how much salt is really in salted butter before adding any extra seasoning. Unsalted butter makes it easier to adjust the salt to your taste. You can also go with browned butter for a richer, nuttier taste. So, how do you make it all work? The process is incredibly simple.
Give store-bought mashed potatoes a creamy upgrade
Premade mashed potatoes are already cooked, so all you need to do is heat them up and then add the milk and butter. They usually come in microwave-safe containers, but always check the packaging first. If the container isn't microwave-safe, move the spuds to a suitable bowl before heating. When they're hot, stir in a splash of warm milk and some melted butter until everything is nicely combined. You could also warm them in a saucepan over low heat, and add the milk and butter as they heat up. Give them a stir every now and then to prevent them from sticking to the pan.
When it comes to instant mashed potatoes, the amount of liquid needed varies from brand to brand. So, always check the instructions on the package. Once you know how much water you need, replace it with the same amount of milk. Warm the milk on the stove or in the microwave without letting it boil. Then pour it gradually into the potato flakes while stirring. Let the mixture absorb the liquid and then mix in some melted butter. Remember not to overmix, as this can make the potatoes gluey and heavy.
Milk and butter aren't the only ingredients that could give your instant mashed potatoes the upgrade they deserve. Whether you're using instant or premade potatoes, add a spoonful of sour cream or cream cheese for some more depth and flavor. Buttermilk works equally well and will add a nice tangy kick to the dish. Finally, there's also chicken broth for a savory, umami-rich flavor. Stick to just milk and butter or add these on top, the choice is yours.