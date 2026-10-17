You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Taste Scratch Made

Silky smooth, fluffy mashed potatoes are a side that's hard to beat. Whether you pair them with a classic slow cooker pot roast, fall-off-the-bone braised short ribs, or maybe some grilled veggies, they rarely disappoint. However, it can take forever to peel, chop, boil, and finally mash potatoes. So, naturally, we turn to the next best thing: store-bought options. Still, no matter which instant mashed potato brand or premade option you choose, they rarely taste homemade — but don't give up just yet. A little milk and butter is all it takes to make them richer, creamier, and much more flavorful.

To give store-bought mashed potatoes more depth and a beautifully fluffy and velvety texture, stick with whole milk. The milk's fat coats the potatoes' starch granules and keeps them from forming clumps, especially when added warm. The next best option is 2% milk, though the result is less creamy. If you don't use dairy, your go-to plant-based milk will do the job.

Don't forget about the butter. It brings even more richness to mashed potatoes and gives them a smoother, silkier finish. Feel free to use either unsalted or salted butter, but keep in mind how much salt is really in salted butter before adding any extra seasoning. Unsalted butter makes it easier to adjust the salt to your taste. You can also go with browned butter for a richer, nuttier taste. So, how do you make it all work? The process is incredibly simple.