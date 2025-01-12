What Aromatics Belong In Your Turkey?

Whole turkey preparations generally land in two coops: Some are stuffed with what eventually becomes the side dish known by its titular cooking method (stuffing, not to be confused with dressing), and others are filled with all manner of aromatics in an effort to infuse the otherwise more-or-less neutral bird with fresh flavors. Both varieties are plenty versatile, but the latter has a particular abundance of taste-amplifying options. And, in some gobbledy-good news, there are few rules.

The basic aromatics most folks will add — not only to a standard roast turkey, but plenty of other proteins — are alliums like onion and garlic, citrus like orange or lemon, and copious herbs like the always popular rosemary and thyme. From there, let your personal preferences take the recipe developing wheel, and don't be afraid to crowd the interior, as it takes a lot of all those aromatics to actually infuse several pounds of meat. Because turkey does live up to its bland reputation — at least with regard to its white meat — you can incorporate almost anything with an aroma that you'd like to impart to your finished product.