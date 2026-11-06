Make Your Texas Roadhouse Baked Potatoes 10x More Delicious With A Simple Butter Request

Texas Roadhouse is a popular steakhouse chain restaurant known for serving quality steak and ribs. But if you're overlooking its side dishes and add-ons, then you're definitely missing out. Texas Roadhouse is just as famous for its soft, chewy, delicious house rolls with honey cinnamon butter as it is for its affordable, good-quality steaks. The chain's baked potato with butter is also hard to beat when paired with an order of ribs. But try this trick for even bigger flavor: Swap the classic butter for the chain's iconic honey cinnamon butter, and see the difference it makes when paired with the balance of rich, hearty baked potatoes and savory meat.

To do this trick, just request the swap when you order; if the restaurant won't swap out the butters, you can also request no butter on your baked potatoes, then add a side of honey butter to your order. Top the potatoes with the honey butter side, let it melt into the filling, and savor that hint of sweetness.