Make Your Texas Roadhouse Baked Potatoes 10x More Delicious With A Simple Butter Request
Texas Roadhouse is a popular steakhouse chain restaurant known for serving quality steak and ribs. But if you're overlooking its side dishes and add-ons, then you're definitely missing out. Texas Roadhouse is just as famous for its soft, chewy, delicious house rolls with honey cinnamon butter as it is for its affordable, good-quality steaks. The chain's baked potato with butter is also hard to beat when paired with an order of ribs. But try this trick for even bigger flavor: Swap the classic butter for the chain's iconic honey cinnamon butter, and see the difference it makes when paired with the balance of rich, hearty baked potatoes and savory meat.
To do this trick, just request the swap when you order; if the restaurant won't swap out the butters, you can also request no butter on your baked potatoes, then add a side of honey butter to your order. Top the potatoes with the honey butter side, let it melt into the filling, and savor that hint of sweetness.
You can also make these Texas Roadhouse baked potatoes at home
If you're craving Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter, there's good news: the brand actually sells this spread in grocery stores such as H-E-B and Walmart. To make the best baked potato, poke some holes in the spud to let steam out, brush with olive oil, and fold it in aluminum foil while it is baked in the oven. Then, just slice it down the middle, let some of that steam out, and fill the baked potato with that tasty butter for an easy way to get Texas Roadhouse at home.
Besides baked potatoes, Texas Roadhouse also offers sweet potatoes as a side. You can easily do the same trick with these, which will give the side dish an overall much sweeter flavor than when pairing the honey butter with a classic russet potato. Finally, don't sleep on the combination of crispy french fries and sweet honey butter. Brush a little bit of honey butter over some crispy fries and be amazed at the sweet buttery side dish.