If You Have Cinnamon Rolls, Cream Cheese, And Pie Filling, You Have The Start Of An Easy, Bakery-Worthy Breakfast

Cinnamon rolls are downright decadent. Danishes are the perfect sweet, creamy, flaky breakfast. We've got a way for you to put the two of them together — and once you give it a try, you won't want to go back to either start-of-the-day sweet delight on its own. All you'll need to get started are some cinnamon rolls (you can certainly go with a homemade version, but it's perfectly fine to use good canned cinnamon rolls as well), cream cheese, and the pièce de résistance — a can of your favorite type of pie filling.

To make your cinnamon roll-Danish hybrid, you'll just make an indentation in the middle of the roll (it's tough to believe that the center of a cinnamon roll could be any better than it already is, but you'll be a believer at first bite). Fill up the depression in the roll with your cream cheese (jazz it up with powdered sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, or whatever strikes your fancy), then spoon some pie filling on top and bake according to package instructions. You can certainly stop there, but you might as well keep loading up on the goodness — and we've got some ideas on how you can use some different flavor combinations to take this idea to the next level.