Whether you like to use cream cheese on grilled cheese sandwiches or prefer bagels, choosing the most flavorful variety makes a definite impact. Among the seven cream cheese brands ranked worst to best, instead of the popular Philadelphia brand (which came second), Tillamook cream cheese surprisingly claimed the No. 1 spot on our list.

In a blind taste test of several 8-ounce bricks of cream cheese, Tillamook received the highest ranking for its superior flavor, light texture, and supreme spreadability. In terms of flavor, Tillamook has a mild, subtly sweet flavor with just the right amount of tang. This variety also has a more natural dairy-rich taste than other varieties. In comparison, Philadelphia cream cheese has a saltier, sharper bite. Additionally, Tillamook cream cheese proves easier to spread on traditional bagels than Philadelphia cream cheese. Instead of cold, unspreadable chunks, Tillamook cream cheese has a lighter, almost whipped consistency, which makes it easier to manipulate. This variety also blends exceedingly well into other recipes, such as homemade onion dip and cake frosting. Lastly, while we also chose Tillamook for its slightly lower price point, both Tillamook and Philadelphia cost approximately $3 each at Walmart, with only a 2-cent difference. However, depending on where you shop, prices may vary.