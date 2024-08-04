Butter Vs Oil: Which Is Better For Fried Eggs?

Fried eggs are an easy, quick breakfast dish that gives you plenty of protein and keeps you feeling full throughout the day. Besides being a great morning meal, fried eggs also find themselves in a number of lunch and dinner recipes. There are plenty of ways to cook the perfect fried egg: Over easy or sunny side up if you like a runny yolk, or over hard if you prefer a solid yolk. But in addition to choosing what style of egg you want, you also have to decide whether you'll use oil or butter to cook it.

Advertisement

One or the other option is always necessary, because the fat in both helps prevent the eggs from sticking to the pan. If you forget to add one, you could end up with a mess. Both oil and butter have different benefits, with oil being a little healthier (depending on the type you use) and butter offering more flavor. There is no absolutely right answer — the better option depends on what you're looking for.