The Worst Mistake To Make When You're Trying To Perfect Sunny Side Up Eggs

Making a perfect sunny side up egg takes patience. Low heat is absolutely necessary, because you want the whites to set while the yolk remains runny. Cooking the egg over heat that is too high runs the risk of overcooking (or even burning) the whites, but not cooking the yolk enough. Then you're stuck with whites that are rubbery and an underdone yolk. When you begin cooking, first add your choice of fat to the skillet (it's up to you whether you use butter or oil). You'll know it's time to add your egg when the oil is glistening, or the butter is foamy. You do not want to hear any hissing or sizzling sounds as this means the skillet is too hot.

If patience isn't your strongest virtue, a good method to slightly speed the process up without the risk of ruining your egg is to cover the skillet with a glass lid. The steam that builds up inside will help cook those whites a bit faster, plus you can still keep an eye on everything through the glass. You'll know your egg is ready when the whites are totally opaque. Of course, if this process seems way too involved for your liking, you can also try an easy hack to make sunny side up eggs in the microwave. But if you're an egg purist who doesn't mind waiting a couple of extra minutes for breakfast to be ready, cooking your sunny side up eggs low and slow will yield amazing results.