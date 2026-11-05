9 Nostalgic '90s Cereal Box Prizes That Made Breakfast The Best Meal Of The Day

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Millennials are defined by many things; our love of avocado toast and pumpkin spice, to name a few. However, our real defining characteristic is our insatiable sense of nostalgia. Millennials are always looking back to a golden time, always somewhere in the rear view. More often than not, those halcyon days range from 1990 to 1999.

To millennials at least, the '90s were truly the best of times. Maybe it has something to do with the fun, quirky fast food mascots, or maybe there was something in those SnackWell's devil's food cookies. There are many fun memories that come up when reflecting on the sunset years of the last millennium. However, one of the most iconic bygone signatures of the decade has to be cereal box toys and prizes.

Of course, these toys weren't initially introduced in the decade. Cereal box prizes were a key part of any mid-to-late 20th century childhood. However, the toys included in 1990s cereals did pack some serious fun. If this all seems foggy to you and you're struggling to conjure an image of a 1990s cereal box toy, we gathered nine of the funnest, oddest, and most memorable cereal box prizes of the decade. It might just inspire an afternoon of nostalgic revelry (or maybe a few ill-advised Etsy purchases).