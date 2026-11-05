9 Nostalgic '90s Cereal Box Prizes That Made Breakfast The Best Meal Of The Day
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Millennials are defined by many things; our love of avocado toast and pumpkin spice, to name a few. However, our real defining characteristic is our insatiable sense of nostalgia. Millennials are always looking back to a golden time, always somewhere in the rear view. More often than not, those halcyon days range from 1990 to 1999.
To millennials at least, the '90s were truly the best of times. Maybe it has something to do with the fun, quirky fast food mascots, or maybe there was something in those SnackWell's devil's food cookies. There are many fun memories that come up when reflecting on the sunset years of the last millennium. However, one of the most iconic bygone signatures of the decade has to be cereal box toys and prizes.
Of course, these toys weren't initially introduced in the decade. Cereal box prizes were a key part of any mid-to-late 20th century childhood. However, the toys included in 1990s cereals did pack some serious fun. If this all seems foggy to you and you're struggling to conjure an image of a 1990s cereal box toy, we gathered nine of the funnest, oddest, and most memorable cereal box prizes of the decade. It might just inspire an afternoon of nostalgic revelry (or maybe a few ill-advised Etsy purchases).
Fruity Pebbles color-changing dinosaurs
In the 1990s, dinosaurs were all the rage. Maybe it was "Jurassic Park," maybe it was just that these prehistoric critters were freaky cool, but nothing tickled a '90s kid more than a Jurassic-themed toy. The color-changing dinosaurs included in boxes of those ever-so-fruity Fruity Pebbles sure did deliver. These were introduced in 1995 and featured four species: brachiosaurus, stegosaurus, parasaurolophus, and dimetrodon.
Urkel for president campaign buttons
Were you even a '90s kid if you didn't watch "Family Matters"? This sitcom was a ratings juggernaut, mostly thanks to the nerdy, annoying, but endearing character of Urkel. His catchphrases — including "Did I do that?" — invaded the decade's lexicon in a truly pernicious fashion. Nothing quite exhibits this ubiquity like the character's eponymous cereal, called Urkel-Os, which, in 1991, included an "Urkel for president" pin. This pin came along with a sweepstakes contest that included a trip to Washington, D.C.
Frosted Flakes Simpsons squirt rings
Inside every '90s child there lives a little bit of Bart Simpson. That lovable, yellow scamp (and the whole Simpson clan) caused a cultural stir that upset politicians and inspired children to take pranks seriously. In that spirit of mischief, Kellogg's released boxes of its Frosted Flakes with squirt rings inspired by "The Simpsons" in 1997. These rings, released in specially themed boxes in the U.K., featured the visages of the Simpson family and were meant to be filled with water, which would squirt out when you squeezed your hand into a fist.
Kellogg's color-changing spoons
Kellogg's really was on top of the game when it came to cereal box toys. These spoons often featured Disney characters on the handle, and when you dunked them in milk, they changed color. It was one of the more perplexing 1990s trends — just look up Hypercolor T-shirts. Kellogg's rereleased its color-changing spoons in 2026 as part of its efforts to bring back cereal box toys. Here's to hoping it catches on again.
Chex Quest
One could hardly fathom it now in today's overly online world, but there was once a time when computers were a bit of a novelty. They were cutting edge and all the rage for brands trying to (often unsuccessfully) translate their products to cyber space. One particularly fun example of this is Chex Quest, a computer game placed in boxes of Chex in 1996. This game came by way of compact disc, and featured a Chex-shaped protagonist and a space adventure theme. It also spawned a sequel, Chex Quest 2, released in 1997.
Kellogg's mascot plushes
Released throughout the 1990s, Kellogg's mascot plushes were cute, fun, and perfect for capitalizing on the ongoing Beanie Babies craze. These were packed between two cereal boxes as a cute little perk. Characters included in this toy series include Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam. You can still find these on resale sites, such as eBay and Etsy, and not for much money, either.
Kellogg's micro camera
Released in 1990, the Kellogg's Corn Flakes Mini 110 micro camera and keychain was so much more than the current cardboard cutouts and paper nothings found in cereal boxes. It's a portable film camera that you could tote around and use to capture memories aplenty. You can still find these on sites such as eBay, Etsy, or Depop. This wasn't the last time Kellogg's released cameras as cereal prizes. In 2005, the brand released branded, themed cameras in its cereal boxes. I guess nothing screams "shutterbug" better than a bowl of corn flakes.
Kellogg's cereal bowls
Maybe cereal bowls don't count at toys — even so, I loved these Kellogg's collectible bowls. Initially released in 1995, these bowls featured the visages of the cereal brand's most iconic characters: Tony the Tiger; Snap, Crackle, and Pop; Corny the Rooster; and Toucan Sam. My family makes a sort of game of them. My mom would serve us each cereal in one of the bowls, and whoever found Tony the Tiger at the bottom won. So, maybe they do count as toys if you're creative enough to use them as such.
Honey Nut Cheerios Goosebumps POGs
How to explain POGs to a non-millennial? Essentially, POGs were round, cardboard disks, often featuring cartoons and fun images on one side. They were everything on the playground. Kids would trade them, collect them, and show them off to non-POG having plebs. These 1995 "Goosebumps" POGs were featured in boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios. I, like so many others, clamored for these spooky little disks, though I'm ashamed to say that I traded mine for a squirrel Beanie Baby. Oh well; such are the misadventures of many a '90s kid.