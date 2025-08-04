Why SnackWell's Cookies Vanished Completely

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The graveyard of discontinued '90s snacks and sodas is vast and sprawling, but tucked far behind the resting place for OK Soda, the long-forgotten Hubba-Bubba soda, and the beloved but discontinued Dunkaroos are SnackWell's cookies. Consisting of several low-fat cookies, crackers, and snacks, the line is perhaps best known for its devil's food cookie cakes. These snack cakes are iconic, at least to anyone who lived through the 1990s. The shiny, rounded, dark brown surface covered a dry cake interior that was lined (thinly) with marshmallow. During the decade of Nirvana, grunge, and the internet revolution, SnackWell's cookies were not just popular; they were inescapable.

Nabisco first introduced the SnackWell's brand in 1992. Its offerings included snack foods such as crackers, pudding mix, cookies, and snack cakes, which were either fat-free or low-fat alternatives to similar full-fat products. This came as a result of a growing trend towards low-fat diets in the 1990s, which were based in the idea that fat intake was linked to harmful health effects and weight gain. However, by the late 1990s, SnackWell's popularity began to wane, and many products in the line were discontinued over the next decade. But SnackWell's devil's food cookie cakes endured, switching ownership from Nabisco to Back to Nature foods in 2017. The new company changed the cookie's recipe to no avail, and the SnackWell's brand was discontinued in 2022.