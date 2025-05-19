Wait, Are Fruity Pebbles Actually Different Flavors?

The next time you dive into a bowl of crispy Fruity Pebbles, take a moment to inspect what you're actually tasting. It's not really like a mouthful of individual fruits, is it? Thankfully it doesn't taste like actual pebbles either; but every spoonful of Fruity Pebbles has the same mélange of vaguely fruity but not-quite-fruit flavor. That's why it may come as a surprise that each individual color within Fruity Pebbles cereal is in fact a different flavor.

The distinction is subtle, but if you eat your cereal one flake at a time with tweezers, you can taste the difference between the brighter citrus notes of the yellows, greens, and oranges, and the sweeter berry flavorings of the reds, blues, and purples. All together they make the uniquely zippy Fruity Pebbles taste that people everywhere remember from time spent with the cereal and Saturday morning cartoons.

Froot Loops have a similar flavor to Fruity Pebbles, but if you pick through the separately colored rings, you'll find they all taste exactly the same. They're fruity-ish, but it's hard to pin down which fruit exactly. That's "natural" flavoring for you, a broad and potentially misleading term that can legally actually contain artificial ingredients.