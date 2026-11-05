Make Ham Sandwiches 10x Richer With A Hearty Spread Of This Flavorful Dip

If you are looking for a reliable food that's easy to make, sandwiches are a pretty obvious choice. The concept is simple, yet you have unlimited possibilities to make them extremely complex, and you can fill them with just about anything imaginable. But with all that creative freedom, people still tend to get stuck in a rut when it comes to their sandwich making prowess. The next time you prepare a basic ham sandwich, think outside the box and grab some hummus for a creamy and flavorful twist that will make your plain old sammie ten times richer.

Hummus adds depth to the sandwich that mayonnaise and mustard simply can't achieve on their own, and when you are building a delicious meal, you want to incorporate flavors that don't just pair well together but also complement each other. The salty, sweet, meaty taste of ham and the rich nuttiness and garlicky creaminess of hummus do just that. You can either make your own at home or choose one of the many grocery store hummus options. From there, add hummus to the mayonnaise and mustard layers or replace them with it altogether. If you opt for the latter and choose a particularly thick and pasty hummus, you could make it more thin and fluffy by blending it with ice so you have the creamy element a good sandwich needs. Build your sandwich as you normally would, spreading the hummus either on the bread itself or in between slices of ham and cheese.