Make Ham Sandwiches 10x Richer With A Hearty Spread Of This Flavorful Dip
If you are looking for a reliable food that's easy to make, sandwiches are a pretty obvious choice. The concept is simple, yet you have unlimited possibilities to make them extremely complex, and you can fill them with just about anything imaginable. But with all that creative freedom, people still tend to get stuck in a rut when it comes to their sandwich making prowess. The next time you prepare a basic ham sandwich, think outside the box and grab some hummus for a creamy and flavorful twist that will make your plain old sammie ten times richer.
Hummus adds depth to the sandwich that mayonnaise and mustard simply can't achieve on their own, and when you are building a delicious meal, you want to incorporate flavors that don't just pair well together but also complement each other. The salty, sweet, meaty taste of ham and the rich nuttiness and garlicky creaminess of hummus do just that. You can either make your own at home or choose one of the many grocery store hummus options. From there, add hummus to the mayonnaise and mustard layers or replace them with it altogether. If you opt for the latter and choose a particularly thick and pasty hummus, you could make it more thin and fluffy by blending it with ice so you have the creamy element a good sandwich needs. Build your sandwich as you normally would, spreading the hummus either on the bread itself or in between slices of ham and cheese.
Upgrades to this sandwich are endless
Adding hummus to your ham sandwich is a game changer, but there's no need to stop there. There are so many ways to customize this sandwich that you could be eating ham sandwiches for days without repeating the same flavors. Different types of ham, like Black Forest, honey, or smoked varieties are the perfect place to start, followed by the type of bread you use. Sourdough, rye, whole wheat, or garlic and cheese bread each bring something different to the table, so choose a bread you love. As long as it's quality bread, it will enhance the final product. The cheese can be switched too. You can use a basic sliced cheese of your preference, but crumbles of feta will add to the richness and also give your sandwich a tangy pop.
When it comes to the hummus, a classic recipe is always good but there is room to play with different flavors. You've got options that range from spicy roasted red pepper and sweet chili garlic to dill pickle and everything bagel, and they'll each bring different flavor to the sandwich. So will the veggies you add. Lettuce is a standard sandwich choice, but also a basic one. Alfalfa sprouts will pair great with ham and hummus, as will arugula, which has a nutty flavor of its own to pair with the hummus. If you want to add a crunchy texture, sliced cucumbers or pickles are a great choice and they'll both go well with all the other ingredients. If you want to take the texture beyond crispy veggies, you can also add some crunchy roasted chickpeas — if you're a fan of stuffing your sandwich with potato chips, the chickpeas will be the icing on the proverbial cake.