Make A Whole Can Of Beans Taste Like A Flavor Bomb — Add A Packet Of This

Even if we should all probably eat more beans, that doesn't mean you can't make those legumes as delicious as they are nutritious. And one of the easiest ways to achieve exactly that is to add a packet of ranch seasoning. Ranch seasoning, a mix of dried herbs including garlic, onion, and tangy buttermilk powder, gives beans exactly the punchy, savory flavor they're missing, making it an easy way to add them to your next meal.

To season beans with ranch dressing, simply add some of the seasoning packet to a skillet with a can of rinsed beans. You may want to add the whole thing, or you may not, so taste as you go with the knowledge that canned beans already contain plenty of sodium. You can add a bit of water or unsalted broth to temper the salinity, or enrich the beans by mixing in a spoonful of plain yogurt or mayonnaise after taking the pan off the heat.

This tip works for most canned beans, though results will vary slightly depending on which legume you use. Thanks to their tenderness and mild flavor, white beans and cannellini beans are a great option. Kidney beans are a little firmer, and black beans are a bit earthier, but both can work. Meanwhile, chickpeas are an excellent candidate for roasting with the ranch seasoning for a crunchy, salty garbanzo snack. Of course, upgrading canned beans with ranch seasoning is only half the equation — the way you present them and what you eat with them also matters.