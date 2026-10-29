With Ice Cream And Candy Bars, You Have The Start Of An Unforgettable Frozen Dessert
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Ice cream and candy bars are pretty awesome on their own, but put them together and you've got one heck of a dessert. If you've ever visited a shop like Cold Stone Creamery, then you know how good ice cream can be when you mix in candy bar bits. But at home you can take it a step further and create a whole layered dessert out of this combination, and you'll get something that is deliciously unforgettable. You can even let your imagination run wild with the flavor combinations you create.
To make this showstopper, all you have to do is choose your favorite candy bar, an ice cream, and get to building. Start with a layer of ice cream on the bottom of a pan or baking dish — the best way to accomplish this is by cutting right through the carton so you get uniform thin slices. Peel off the packaging and lay the slices into the dish. If you make your own ice cream or buy a brand that comes in a plastic carton, you'll want to skip the slicing step and simply scoop it out and spread it as evenly as possible. If it starts to get too melty, pop it back into the freezer for a few minutes so it's easier to work with.
Next, chop your candy bars into crumbles or bite-sized bits. Spread them over the top of your ice cream, then add another ice cream layer. Finish it all off with a chocolate shell topping (use a store-bought option like Hershey's Shell Topping or Smucker's Magic Shell, or make your own with chocolate chips) which will harden into a crisp, crackly layer. Store this dessert in the freezer to firm up until you're ready to slice and serve it.
There are endless ways to take this dessert beyond basic
There are so many ways to get creative with this dessert that it can make your head spin. Just about any candy bar will work, from Snickers, Twix, Kit Kats, or Crunch Bars to Butterfingers, 100 Grands, or Reese's. If you want to use Reese's Pieces or different M&M flavors, then you get to skip the candy-chopping step. Each candy will add its own flavor and texture to your dessert, and you can combine them if you can't make up your mind. Make sure you have some candy bits set aside to sprinkle on top of the chocolate shell for a bit of extra goodness.
Your ice cream choice is, like the candy bar, fun to experiment with. Vanilla and chocolate are easy, but you've got options like black cherry, butter pecan, or coconut which will each bring their own nuance to the dish. And like with your candy bars, you can mix and match for an even more unique combination with extra flavor and texture.
A few more tricks will take your candy bar ice cream to the next level, like adding a layer of caramel sauce or marshmallows. You could also combine shredded coconut, chopped pecans, and crushed Rice Krispies, and toast the mixture with a little butter in a frying pan. Place this on the bottom of the dish before adding the first layer of ice cream, then add another layer on top of the candy bits. If you want to get super fancy, add more on top of the chocolate shell for extra crunch and a beautiful dish that will wow everyone at your next party.