With Ice Cream And Candy Bars, You Have The Start Of An Unforgettable Frozen Dessert

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Ice cream and candy bars are pretty awesome on their own, but put them together and you've got one heck of a dessert. If you've ever visited a shop like Cold Stone Creamery, then you know how good ice cream can be when you mix in candy bar bits. But at home you can take it a step further and create a whole layered dessert out of this combination, and you'll get something that is deliciously unforgettable. You can even let your imagination run wild with the flavor combinations you create.

To make this showstopper, all you have to do is choose your favorite candy bar, an ice cream, and get to building. Start with a layer of ice cream on the bottom of a pan or baking dish — the best way to accomplish this is by cutting right through the carton so you get uniform thin slices. Peel off the packaging and lay the slices into the dish. If you make your own ice cream or buy a brand that comes in a plastic carton, you'll want to skip the slicing step and simply scoop it out and spread it as evenly as possible. If it starts to get too melty, pop it back into the freezer for a few minutes so it's easier to work with.

Next, chop your candy bars into crumbles or bite-sized bits. Spread them over the top of your ice cream, then add another ice cream layer. Finish it all off with a chocolate shell topping (use a store-bought option like Hershey's Shell Topping or Smucker's Magic Shell, or make your own with chocolate chips) which will harden into a crisp, crackly layer. Store this dessert in the freezer to firm up until you're ready to slice and serve it.