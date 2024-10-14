How To Make Homemade Ice Cream Without A Machine

If you're looking for a method that doesn't involve as much work, try making a no-churn ice cream. One way is to simply make some whipped cream and let your freezer do most of the heavy lifting. Before you get started, put a metal loaf pan in the freezer to chill — you'll need it later. Mix all your ingredients for the ice cream base together in a large bowl and set aside. Next, get out your heavy cream (be sure it's cold). Use it to make whipped cream with a standing mixer, a handheld one, or even an immersion blender. Mix until stiff peaks form, and then add about 1 cup of it to your ice cream mixture and stir until it's combined. Remember the loaf pan in the freezer? Grab that, pour everything into it, and cover. Pop it back into the freezer until it thickens up a bit, usually about two hours. Once it has a creamy, soft-serve consistency, you can stir in extra additions, like chocolate chips or any other creative toppings you can think of. Cover again, and put it back in the freezer until it hardens, in about two or three hours.

Another no-churn option is to pour your liquid ice cream base into ice cube molds, and freeze until they're solid. Put all your cubes into a blender or food processor, and blend. Once it's smooth and creamy you can transfer it to a container, cover, and put it in the freezer until it's ready to scoop in about an hour or two. Whichever method you decide to use, you'll always have a freezer stocked with homemade ice cream, even without a machine.