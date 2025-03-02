How To Turn Chocolate Chips Into Homemade Magic Shell

How quickly your magic shell forms will depend on whether or not you get the proper ratio of chocolate to coconut oil. Since recipes vary, you might have to practice a little on your own to see what works best. One suggestion is to use coconut oil weighing between one-third to one-quarter of the weight of your solid ingredients. There is also some debate as to whether to use refined versus virgin coconut oil. Those in favor of refined say it has a more neutral flavor compared to virgin.

Once you've gotten the ratio down, you can add your own flavors and ingredients. You can also use different types of chocolate, including white or dark as well as use different add-ins like candy. Or you can get fancy with Nutella, almond or peanut butter, espresso, or vanilla. You can store any leftovers –– if you have any –- in a jar in your cabinet. Just pop it back into the microwave if the oil separates from the chocolate. And, if you truly want to impress people, start by making your own custard as well. And, if chocolate isn't your thing, perhaps try whipping up some homemade caramel topping with olive oil and maple syrup.