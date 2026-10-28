America's Bestselling Halloween Candy Is An Absolute Classic (And Nothing Else Comes Close)

Halloween is soon to be upon us. The spooky, scary holiday brings with it many things: haunted houses, pumpkin carving, and scary stories told in the dark. But most of all, Halloween means lots and lots of candy. Okay, Halloween didn't always revolve around plastic buckets full of door-to-door collected candy, but it certainly does now. Every year, starting around August (or late July) and going through October, grocery stores are glutted with a new crop of bulk-sized Halloween candy bags for adults to use to hand out to neighborhood kids (or just keep around for an errant snack). All this to say, Halloween is primetime for candy. However, not all candies are sold equally. In fact, there is one candy that leads the way in the Halloween candy market, at least according to an Instacart report on data collected from its 2025 orders.

So which candy reigns supreme? None other than that chocolate-meets-peanut-butter classic: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. According to Instacart's data, Reese's was the No. 1 candy sold in Washington, D.C. and 40 out of 50 states. As for the second most sold candy overall? That honor goes to Peanut M&Ms. Hershey's Chocolate came in third. And if you're sensing a theme here, you're right on the money: Chocolate was the best-selling type of candy overall, rounding out the top six selling Halloween candies. Sour Patch kids came in seventh place overall. However, these tart little kiddos did come in first place with Rhode Island customers, perhaps to pair with the state's beloved coffee milk.