These Target Holiday Plates Look Like They Came Straight From Anthropologie For 1/4 Of The Price

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For those looking to style up their home, Anthropologie is one of the most prominent names in modern decor and furnishings, from quirky tchotchkes to stylish cabinet knobs that'll give your kitchen a much-needed makeover. Every year, the brand also offers seasonally festive kitchenware that adds warm, sophisticated vibes to your home just in time for Christmas and other winter holidays. What's not so festive though are the often very steep prices that come with it.

Take Anthropologie's Panettone dessert plate set, for example. The plates are cute, but just four will run you $64. And that's on the cheaper side! You could also get a 12 Days of Christmas plate set for $216, or choose from a number of single Anthropologie stoneware plates for anywhere between $16 and over $30. So it's safe to say Anthropologie might not always fit into your budget. But if that's a downer for you, there's good news. Target has its own four-count Ceramic Christmas Holly Appetizer Plate Set that evokes the same cheery vibes as Anthropologie with its minimalist holiday design. And get this: It's an even cheerier $16.99 for the whole set!

Target's plate set is a whole $47.01 cheaper than Anthropologie's Panettone plates, and a fraction of the cost of most of the other holiday kitchenware from the upscale brand. For that price you could buy even more plates for large gatherings, as well as purchase a bunch of seasonal snacks to put on them. You could also just invest in more budget-friendly Anthropologie lookalike items.