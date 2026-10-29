These Target Holiday Plates Look Like They Came Straight From Anthropologie For 1/4 Of The Price
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For those looking to style up their home, Anthropologie is one of the most prominent names in modern decor and furnishings, from quirky tchotchkes to stylish cabinet knobs that'll give your kitchen a much-needed makeover. Every year, the brand also offers seasonally festive kitchenware that adds warm, sophisticated vibes to your home just in time for Christmas and other winter holidays. What's not so festive though are the often very steep prices that come with it.
Take Anthropologie's Panettone dessert plate set, for example. The plates are cute, but just four will run you $64. And that's on the cheaper side! You could also get a 12 Days of Christmas plate set for $216, or choose from a number of single Anthropologie stoneware plates for anywhere between $16 and over $30. So it's safe to say Anthropologie might not always fit into your budget. But if that's a downer for you, there's good news. Target has its own four-count Ceramic Christmas Holly Appetizer Plate Set that evokes the same cheery vibes as Anthropologie with its minimalist holiday design. And get this: It's an even cheerier $16.99 for the whole set!
Target's plate set is a whole $47.01 cheaper than Anthropologie's Panettone plates, and a fraction of the cost of most of the other holiday kitchenware from the upscale brand. For that price you could buy even more plates for large gatherings, as well as purchase a bunch of seasonal snacks to put on them. You could also just invest in more budget-friendly Anthropologie lookalike items.
Target's plates are stylish and convenient for the holidays
Target's holiday plates may be cheap in price, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're cheaply made. They come from Target's Heart & Hand with Magnolia, which is the company's store-brand offshoot created with Joanna Gaines (of HGTV fame). That's no automatic guarantee of quality, of course. But if you've spent any significant amount of time prowling Target's aisles, you may have noticed that Heart & Hand stuff does tend to have a more upscale feel. Plus, the holiday plates are made of sturdy stoneware and come with a glazed finish, just like ones you'd find at Anthropologie. Even better, they are actually dishwasher and microwave safe, which is a non-negotiable for convenience and durability.
There aren't a ton of reviews yet for the plates since they're new for the 2026 holiday season. However, the ones that are there are very positive overall, giving the plates near-perfect scores for their handmade appearance and seasonal-appropriate design. Of course, there are some downsides to Target's plates too. They're kind of small at 6.5 inches in diameter, so they're really only good as snack and dessert plates. You could also mix and match them with other plates for a festive dining set. Their actual usefulness could be considered subjective. What's not subjective though is the Target set is significantly better in terms of affordability compared to Anthropologie kitchenware and offers a similar look and feel, which could mean the few downsides are well worth overlooking.