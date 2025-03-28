How To Sharpen A Serrated Knife Without Ruining The Blade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Blunt knives are no fun, and can actually be more dangerous since they pose a greater hazard of slipping when used. These problems get compounded if you're trying to cut something that requires a serrated knife. A tomato or a loaf of bread will also get squashed when you try to slice it with a blunt edge. Fortunately, most knives are quite easy to sharpen, and even first-timers can quickly get the hang of it. Once you do, sprucing up that old serrated knife isn't much more complicated, provided you follow a few additional pointers to avoid damaging the peaks on the blade.

Since the edge of a serrated knife isn't a straight line, one needs to individually sharpen each groove. This does take longer, but you only need to sharpen one side as most serrated knives are only beveled on a single face. In fact, any tool that sharpens both sides of a knife — including electric sharpeners — is not recommended for serrated knives. It's also important to use a knife sharpener that fits in the divots between the peaks on the blade and isn't too wide for the knife's serrations. Since any kitchen requires multiple types of knives for various purposes, a tapered honing rod can be a good option for keeping them all sharp. Practice on cheaper knives before moving on to your prized serrated saber or even your chef's knife, which is the knife every home cook should splurge on. Start slowly to avoid oversharpening or taking too much metal off the edge, and your serrated knife will soon be back to its former glory.