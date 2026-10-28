Aldi's $6 Decorative Bowl Sets Add An Adorable, Festive Touch To Your Holiday Dishware Collection
When the holiday season approaches, many await the day when they can break out their seasonal decor. If you're looking for festive dishware to add to your collection, Aldi has three different variations of two-piece bowl sets that are pretty perfect for the holidays, for only six dollars per set. The Merry Moments holiday bowls come in three versions: candy cane-themed with a red and white striped pattern, gingerbread house-themed in brown with the signature icing windows and door, and Christmas tree-themed in both dark green and shimmery white. Each set is unique in its own right.
The bowls are small in size featuring decorative elements like Christmas trees, gingerbread people, and candy at the top. When filled, depending on the variation, you'll have a little holiday-themed decoration sticking out of the food. These festive bowl sets are perfect for hosting. Whether you're using them to serve appetizers, cheese and crackers, or individual crudite portions, the possibilities are endless. Versatility and functionality is key with holiday dishware — you don't want something you're going to use once, just for it to take up valuable storage space for the rest of the year.
Ideas for using these bowls
While Aldi doesn't explicitly state that these bowls are oven-safe, the product description suggests using them for baking. In that case, these festive ramekins can be great for baking individual-sized desserts like pies year-round. This fun activity can get everyone involved in the kitchen, and they'll be able to enjoy the finished result themselves. Whether you're making the crust from scratch or using premade crust instead, pies are easy to put together. Just make sure to poke holes in the crust so the steam can escape. For fillings, break down your fruit on the stove or use a canned option.
The bowls are also ideal for holiday activities, like decorating cookies or building a gingerbread house. Use them to hold sprinkles, candies, or other loose items for easy access without the mess. What's worse than opening a packet of tiny candies, just for them to go everywhere? For decorating, an organized station is best, as you don't want to be finding sprinkles in the nooks and crannies of your kitchen come February.
Finally, the ramekins are perfect for holding dips in small sizes, like French onion dip or a a cheese spinach artichoke dip. You can even use one to hold the dip and the other for crackers. The small size is perfect for a few guests and small gatherings where you don't want to make a huge batch of dip that'll take up precious refrigerator space in the days following. Plus, they'll double-up as small, festive decor pieces on your table as well.