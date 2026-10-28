Aldi's $6 Decorative Bowl Sets Add An Adorable, Festive Touch To Your Holiday Dishware Collection

While Aldi doesn't explicitly state that these bowls are oven-safe, the product description suggests using them for baking. In that case, these festive ramekins can be great for baking individual-sized desserts like pies year-round. This fun activity can get everyone involved in the kitchen, and they'll be able to enjoy the finished result themselves. Whether you're making the crust from scratch or using premade crust instead, pies are easy to put together. Just make sure to poke holes in the crust so the steam can escape. For fillings, break down your fruit on the stove or use a canned option.

The bowls are also ideal for holiday activities, like decorating cookies or building a gingerbread house. Use them to hold sprinkles, candies, or other loose items for easy access without the mess. What's worse than opening a packet of tiny candies, just for them to go everywhere? For decorating, an organized station is best, as you don't want to be finding sprinkles in the nooks and crannies of your kitchen come February.

Finally, the ramekins are perfect for holding dips in small sizes, like French onion dip or a a cheese spinach artichoke dip. You can even use one to hold the dip and the other for crackers. The small size is perfect for a few guests and small gatherings where you don't want to make a huge batch of dip that'll take up precious refrigerator space in the days following. Plus, they'll double-up as small, festive decor pieces on your table as well.