Stop Crumbling Bacon On Your Baked Potatoes — They're 20x Better When You Do This

Who doesn't love baked potatoes? Piled high with flavorful toppings and full of flavor, baked potatoes are the ultimate savory indulgence. Bacon bits are a given with baked potatoes — these fatty, savory crumbles upgrade almost any dish they're added to. But what if you had more bacon flavor throughout the exterior of the potato instead? Well, you can if you wrap your potatoes in bacon before baking. Sometimes the bacon taste gets lost in the toppings, so using whole strips to wrap the spud can give you a more prominent salty pork flavor.

You'll need a few tricks for this method to guarantee crispy flavor and structural integrity. Start with raw, thinly sliced bacon. Not using thick-cut is key here; the bacon won't fold well around the potato nor will it cook all the way through and get crispy. Wrap a strip or two around an uncooked potato, using toothpicks to secure the bacon and make sure it stays intact throughout the cooking process. For this method, don't use butter or oil on the potatoes — the bacon fat will fulfill that role. The fat will render in the oven, making the skin extra crispy and flavorful. Salt is also not needed here, as the bacon is plenty salty on its own.

Bake your potatoes for an hour or so, making sure to save the bacon grease in the pan after. The oven is preferable for this method, but if you're using the grill, be sure to wrap them in foil so both the potato and the bacon can properly cook all the way through. Once they're done, let cool and then remove your toothpicks. With a wonderful savory aroma and crispy bacon flavor, this method is a must-try for meat lovers or bacon aficionados.