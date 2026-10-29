Give Meatloaf The Burrito Treatment For An Ultimate Comfort Meal
When you picture your favorite burrito, what's in it? Maybe it's chicken, beef, or chorizo, but you likely haven't tried swaddling tender meatloaf in a flour tortilla. We're used to seeing meatloaf in that rectangular shape, but what if you sauteed the meat the same way you would ground beef, paired it with your favorite add-ons, and built the ultimate meatloaf burrito?
Grab a container of meatloaf mixture from your local grocery store, or make your own with a combination of beef and pork or beef, pork, and veal. The best burritos are loaded with seasonings, so saute the meatloaf mixture in a pan with any spices that suit you, though salt, pepper, and garlic powder are a tried-and-true combination. Cook the meat thoroughly until it is completely browned; the center should register at minimum 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
From there, it's time to get creative with the other toppings and add-ons before the meat goes into the tortilla. Sauteed sweet onions are a great choice because they're commonly incorporated into meatloaf mixtures. Other vegetables you can include are chopped carrots and celery, which make the meatloaf more hearty without changing its flavor too much. Some seasoned breadcrumbs are another filling addition.
Finally, roll up the filled tortilla, and place the burrito in an oven-safe dish or on a tray. Bake it just until heated through and the tortilla is warm and crispy.
Elevate your meatloaf burrito with toppings and sauces
Meatloaf is often topped with ketchup, steak sauce, or another savory, acidic glaze, so don't be afraid to use any of the above on your burrito. You can drizzle the sauce right over the meat before folding the tortilla, serve it on the side, or do both for even more flavor.
For that true burrito feel, add seasoned rice to the burrito atop the meatloaf mixture, but don't overload the burrito with too much of it. Black beans are a mild-flavored addition that pairs well with the meatloaf mixture and is good for filling up that tortilla, too. For a burst of heat, add anything from pickled jalapeños to thinly sliced and sauteed habaneros or even a few chopped canned chipotles in adobo sauce.
Cheese isn't a requirement here, but sharp cheddar is a solid complement to meatloaf's rich flavor. Add it right into the mixture, sprinkle it over the meat inside the burrito, or even melt it over the top of the burrito once it's folded up.