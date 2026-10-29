Give Meatloaf The Burrito Treatment For An Ultimate Comfort Meal

When you picture your favorite burrito, what's in it? Maybe it's chicken, beef, or chorizo, but you likely haven't tried swaddling tender meatloaf in a flour tortilla. We're used to seeing meatloaf in that rectangular shape, but what if you sauteed the meat the same way you would ground beef, paired it with your favorite add-ons, and built the ultimate meatloaf burrito?

Grab a container of meatloaf mixture from your local grocery store, or make your own with a combination of beef and pork or beef, pork, and veal. The best burritos are loaded with seasonings, so saute the meatloaf mixture in a pan with any spices that suit you, though salt, pepper, and garlic powder are a tried-and-true combination. Cook the meat thoroughly until it is completely browned; the center should register at minimum 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

From there, it's time to get creative with the other toppings and add-ons before the meat goes into the tortilla. Sauteed sweet onions are a great choice because they're commonly incorporated into meatloaf mixtures. Other vegetables you can include are chopped carrots and celery, which make the meatloaf more hearty without changing its flavor too much. Some seasoned breadcrumbs are another filling addition.

Finally, roll up the filled tortilla, and place the burrito in an oven-safe dish or on a tray. Bake it just until heated through and the tortilla is warm and crispy.