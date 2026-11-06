​​The Classic Southern Side Dish That's Even More Comforting Than Cornbread

Think of a corn-centric Southern side dish and your mind likely jumps straight to cornbread — but for an uber-comforting alternative, consider corn pudding instead. It's arguably closer to a casserole: It's made with a custard-like mix of eggs, butter, and milk, with corn and flour to add some bulk. While cornbread is (obviously) a bread, corn pudding is softer and denser. It comes out of the oven with a wobble to it and is much more moist than cornbread, but still dry enough that it can soak up juices from a main meat item or other sides.

Corn pudding has hazy origins: Some trace it back to English savory custard puddings, which had the same eggy base but often featured meat, or sometimes vegetables or cheese. (It wasn't until the 1900s that "pudding" came to be seen as mostly a sweet dish.) Somewhere along the chain, these were adapted by American cooks to feature corn. Alternatively, it's been suggested that it originated out of Native American techniques of cooking cornmeal and water together. Whether it was originally Southern is debated: Prominent cookbook author Fanny Farmer published a recipe for "Corn à la Southern" in 1896, and this may fit with the prominence of corn crops in the South, although some historians have argued that it wasn't specific to the South at that time.