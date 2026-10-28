Griller Makes Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sandwiches On A Flat Top — And They Look Marvelous

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Whether your definition of a breakfast sandwich is from a New York City bodega, involves fancy ingredients, or is one of the many fast food options, there should always be room for experimentation. Especially when you're cooking for a crowd. With that in mind, Benton Palmer, of the YouTube channel GrillThisSmokeThat, demonstrates a super quick way to build tasty breakfast sandwich sliders on a flat top grill using King's Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. Featuring egg, cheese, sausage, and bacon, it's a pretty straightforward take on the classic, while also being a neat trick that uses the whole pack. Palmer isn't the only backyard griller to demonstrate this hack online — in fact, he credits Instagrammer smokehousenick for the inspiration — but he spells out the steps clearly.

What makes this technique stand out is the slightly sweet, buttery Hawaiian roll housing classic ingredients in slider form. What makes it a fun hack is the way the sausage and final product are prepared. If you're unfamiliar with the rolls, they arrive in packs of nine, 12, 24, or a 32-count twin pack of 16 each. The buns arrive attached to each other, designed to be torn away as you eat them. Here, this griller uses an entire pack of rolls, slicing the "loaf" in half horizontally and building all 16 sandwiches at once.

Since you're cooking everything at the same time for this hack, and the sandwich is sized to fit whatever count of unseparated rolls you use, the primary piece of equipment you'll need is a large griddle. This is also a great opportunity to use the flat top attachment on your grill.