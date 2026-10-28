Griller Makes Hawaiian Roll Breakfast Sandwiches On A Flat Top — And They Look Marvelous
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Whether your definition of a breakfast sandwich is from a New York City bodega, involves fancy ingredients, or is one of the many fast food options, there should always be room for experimentation. Especially when you're cooking for a crowd. With that in mind, Benton Palmer, of the YouTube channel GrillThisSmokeThat, demonstrates a super quick way to build tasty breakfast sandwich sliders on a flat top grill using King's Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. Featuring egg, cheese, sausage, and bacon, it's a pretty straightforward take on the classic, while also being a neat trick that uses the whole pack. Palmer isn't the only backyard griller to demonstrate this hack online — in fact, he credits Instagrammer smokehousenick for the inspiration — but he spells out the steps clearly.
What makes this technique stand out is the slightly sweet, buttery Hawaiian roll housing classic ingredients in slider form. What makes it a fun hack is the way the sausage and final product are prepared. If you're unfamiliar with the rolls, they arrive in packs of nine, 12, 24, or a 32-count twin pack of 16 each. The buns arrive attached to each other, designed to be torn away as you eat them. Here, this griller uses an entire pack of rolls, slicing the "loaf" in half horizontally and building all 16 sandwiches at once.
Since you're cooking everything at the same time for this hack, and the sandwich is sized to fit whatever count of unseparated rolls you use, the primary piece of equipment you'll need is a large griddle. This is also a great opportunity to use the flat top attachment on your grill.
Using the King's Hawaiian roll packaging is key to making breakfast sandwiches for a crowd
Benton Palmer of GrillThisSmokeThat cleverly uses the empty cardboard container the rolls come in to shape 1½ pounds of breakfast sausage to the precise size of the unseparated rolls. He also scrambles up and shapes eight eggs to that same rectangular size. It's a creative way to use Hawaiian rolls, for sure. According to Palmer, the sausage can stick to the packaging used as a template. He plops it directly on the grill to heat and loosen the meat, but you could also spray it with oil or butter.
While you grill the very large rectangle of breakfast sausage, use the middle third of the flat top to cook up about a dozen strips of thick-cut bacon. Slice the Hawaiian rolls in half, so you have top and bottom rectangles of connected rolls. Toast them on the indirectly heated final third of the griddle. When those are toasted, cook your eggs in the middle, topping them with the bacon and cheese slices. Once that melts, you can build everything into one massive breakfast sandwich that can be cut into individual sliders. Of course you can use any other ingredients you normally include in your own breakfast sandwiches.
If you don't want sweet rolls, swap them out for one of King's Hawaiian's traditional buttery sliders or sweet pretzel rolls. Or dive into autumn with limited edition maple brown sugar rolls. You can double down on the flavor by using Jimmy Dean maple breakfast sausage. And if you don't have a flat top, cook everything up in a large pan, building it the same way, then bake them for about 15 minutes in the oven.