Give Scrambled Eggs A Spicy Flavor Boost With One Pickled Addition
It doesn't take much to prepare scrambled eggs except for following the proper technique. With that said, you can easily build on the eggs to add more flavor and texture. If you want a spicy kick with a little crunch, you need to add this ingredient to your scrambled eggs: pickled jalapeños.
Pickled jalapeños are just sliced jalapeños that have been sitting in a pickling liquid (they sometimes come diced or minced, too) usually made with salt, vinegar, and sugar, and possibly some other seasonings or aromatics. You can grab a jar right at your local grocery store or pickle them yourself for freedom over the flavors you add. Either use the diced version, so they incorporate into the eggs more seamlessly, or buy the sliced kind, so you get some spicy crunch in each bite. But that sweet-meets-savory pickling liquid coupled with the natural spice from the jalapeños will create a massive burst of flavor in an otherwise pretty bland dish.
More ways to enhance your spicy eggs
There's nothing wrong with eating the eggs with only the pickled jalapeños, but you might have more pantry staples to add to these than you thought. A can of diced tomatoes would pair well with the eggs and peppers, and canned black beans would make the dish more filling. You can add onions or garlic, but only if you don't mind the extra chopping.
A tablespoon or two of shredded cheese would be another good addition here, as would some seasonings like black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika to mimic taco seasoning without the extra spice. Plus, for ease, you can meal prep the scrambled eggs ahead of time, add in any toppings you have around, then gently reheat your desired amount each morning to simplify preparing breakfast. Serve the eggs on their own, over a piece of toast, or as the base of a sandwich topped with chorizo and sliced cheese.