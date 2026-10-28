Give Scrambled Eggs A Spicy Flavor Boost With One Pickled Addition

It doesn't take much to prepare scrambled eggs except for following the proper technique. With that said, you can easily build on the eggs to add more flavor and texture. If you want a spicy kick with a little crunch, you need to add this ingredient to your scrambled eggs: pickled jalapeños.

Pickled jalapeños are just sliced jalapeños that have been sitting in a pickling liquid (they sometimes come diced or minced, too) usually made with salt, vinegar, and sugar, and possibly some other seasonings or aromatics. You can grab a jar right at your local grocery store or pickle them yourself for freedom over the flavors you add. Either use the diced version, so they incorporate into the eggs more seamlessly, or buy the sliced kind, so you get some spicy crunch in each bite. But that sweet-meets-savory pickling liquid coupled with the natural spice from the jalapeños will create a massive burst of flavor in an otherwise pretty bland dish.