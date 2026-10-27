11 Best Candy Stores In The US, Hands Down

In this day and age, it is easier than ever to get your hands on candy from all over the world, whether at local convenience stores or online marketplaces — but there is nothing like the feeling of walking into a shop with sweet confections lining every wall and shelf. No matter what age you are, the experience of shopping in a candy store is irreplicable in its joy and whimsy. Candy shops, which often have a larger selection of treats than your average general store, are also a great way to discover (and hopefully fall in love with) candy that you would have otherwise never encountered.

Luckily, many longstanding candy shops still exist across the country, each with its own distinct personality and offerings — from New Mexican chocolates crafted in an in-store factory to award-winning saltwater taffy sold right on a Central California boardwalk. Keep reading for a roundup of some of the best candy stores that the United States has to offer, according to both national food critics and local candy enthusiasts.