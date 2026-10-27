11 Best Candy Stores In The US, Hands Down
In this day and age, it is easier than ever to get your hands on candy from all over the world, whether at local convenience stores or online marketplaces — but there is nothing like the feeling of walking into a shop with sweet confections lining every wall and shelf. No matter what age you are, the experience of shopping in a candy store is irreplicable in its joy and whimsy. Candy shops, which often have a larger selection of treats than your average general store, are also a great way to discover (and hopefully fall in love with) candy that you would have otherwise never encountered.
Luckily, many longstanding candy shops still exist across the country, each with its own distinct personality and offerings — from New Mexican chocolates crafted in an in-store factory to award-winning saltwater taffy sold right on a Central California boardwalk. Keep reading for a roundup of some of the best candy stores that the United States has to offer, according to both national food critics and local candy enthusiasts.
1. b.a. Sweetie Candy Company in Cleveland, OH
Locals and tourists alike can't get enough of 75-year-old b.a. Sweetie, which now sees more than 500,000 visitors to its Cleveland location every year. The shop prides itself on its huge selection of candies, especially nostalgic sweets that are largely discontinued and often hard to find. The store carries several more obscure chocolate candies popular in the 1960s, including Mallo Cup, Chunky, and 5th Avenue.
B.a. Sweetie is undoubtedly the perfect candy store for soda lovers, with its well-loved Soda Shoppe offering plenty of vintage flavors, as well as an ice cream bar for easy float-making. Fans say that the shop also offers plenty of kid-friendly experiences, including miniature shopping carts for children to load up with all of the candy they are undoubtedly eyeing.
"I've visited multiple times with my children, who love the oversized lollipops and individually flavored boxes of Mike and Ike candy," reads one review published by Axios. "It's like having your own adventure park just 15 minutes outside of Cleveland."
(216) 739-2244
6770 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH 44129
2. Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville, IN
Established in Jeffersonville in 1891, Schimpff's earns a spot on this list for its impressively long history alone — but the local and national accolades do not stop there. From the very beginning, one of the shop's claims to fame has been its Cinnamon Red Hots, a hard, bright-red candy still made using the same recipe from the 19th century. Schimpff's also creates treats that pay homage to the locale, including multi-colored Fish Candy pieces that represent the biodiversity of the Ohio River.
Another fan-favorite attraction at Schimpff's is its Candy Museum, which showcases thousands of candy-making relics from over the past 130 years. At the museum, guests can also "ooh" and "aah" at live candy-making demonstrations, where they will learn some of the secrets behind the shop's oldest and most popular recipes. The best part? Admission is free.
(812) 283-8367
347 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130
3. Economy Candy in New York, NY
Few candy shops are as iconic as Economy Candy in New York City, the city's oldest candy shop, which got its humble start during the Great Depression 100 years ago. It is a beacon of nostalgia for many New Yorkers, myself included, who have fond childhood memories of walking the shop's narrow aisles and sampling items alongside many of the same staff members who still work there today.
Economy Candy's current range of sweet offerings is as far-reaching as ever, with some of its most popular items now including edible bubbles, giant gummy bears, Twinkie-flavored edible cereal straws, and Dubai Chocolate Bites. For those who want both quality and quantity, look no further than the shop's expansive case of chocolates — from jelly-and-chocolate-covered graham crackers and chocolate-dipped halva to jelly rings and even chocolate-covered s'mores — available for purchase by the pound.
(212) 254-1531
108 Rivington St., New York, NY 10002
4. Buffett's Candies in Albuquerque, NM
For New Mexican-inspired candy steeped in local history, check out Buffett's, which still operates out of its original Albuquerque storefront, opened in 1956. Walking through the door feels like stepping back in time, with a charming, red-and-white interior nearly identical to how it looked 70 years ago.
This shop stands out for its collection of exclusively Buffett's-brand treats. You will find typical candy-store staples, such as fudge, malt balls, and chocolate-covered marshmallows, but the products that really set Buffett's apart are full of New Mexican flair. Don't miss popcorn coated in green-chile caramel (after all, nearly 80% of U.S. chile peppers come from the state), chocolate truffles with piñon, and Pecan Horny Toads, a chocolate-turtle-esque creation named after a prevalent reptile species in New Mexico.
(505) 265-7731
7001 Lomas Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110
5. Big Top Candy Shop in Austin, TX
Established in 2007, this Austin candy store is the youngest on this list, but don't count it out. In less than 20 years, Big Top Candy Shop has received accolades from national and local publications alike, all of which say the shop is teeming with nostalgia and plenty of buy-in-bulk sweets. Along with its notable candy selection, Big Top also offers more than 50 flavors of old-fashioned, "hand-jerked" soda, plus ice cream sundaes, splits, shakes, and floats — all served in whimsical digs that will encourage even the most stoic guests to embrace their inner child.
"Prepare to be amazed by the bold decor of this fantastical circus-themed store," reads one review in Southern Living, in which Big Top was named the best candy shop in Texas. "Big Top is well-versed in making an impression."
(512) 462-2220
1706 S Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704
6. Rheb's Homemade Candies in Baltimore, MD
Rheb's Homemade Candies has been a fixture of Baltimore for more than 100 years — especially around the holidays, when you might have to brave massive lines outside of the flagship store. Top-selling confections include Butter Chips (chocolate-dipped hunks of toffee), Whip Creams (creamy, vanilla-flavored balls dipped in chocolate), and chocolate truffles coated with Jimmies, also known as sprinkles.
There is a reason why Rheb's is so slammed on holidays — its team really knows how to get into a theme. Expect pumpkin-shaped Chocolate Pops on Halloween, pecan-coated "Eggs" for Easter, and, of course, chocolate-dipped strawberries for Valentine's Day. But local customers swear that Rheb's is just as much of a destination on an average day for a couple (or a box) of truffles.
"My favorite place when I have a craving for something sweet," one Facebook user says. "If you haven't been to Rheb's yet, definitely check them out!"
(410) 644-4321
3352 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
7. Shane Confectionery in Philadelphia, PA
Naturally, the country's oldest continuously operating confectionery has earned a spot on this list. Shane Confectionery opened its doors in 1863 and still operates out of the same store today, where it still wows guests with its completely scratch-made, bean-to-bar chocolate. Better yet, a cornerstone of the Shane operation is its ethically and sustainably sourced cacao and its commitment to producing the shop's chocolate, from start to finish, with fair labor practices and environmentally friendly processes.
Beyond its high-quality chocolate, Shane Confectionery is known for producing the now-hard-to-find clear toy candies from the 19th and 20th centuries, using vintage toy molds. The shop's loyalty to this classic and often-forgotten Pennsylvanian art form further demonstrates its commitment to the state that gave it its success.
(215) 922-1048
110 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
8. Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan, MN
It does not get more grandiose than a visit to Minnesota's Largest Candy Store, and the grandeur begins even before you set foot in its giant yellow warehouse. Murals line the facility's walls, while inside, movie memorabilia and other whimsical decorations are impossible to miss.
Beyond its famously long aisles filled with hard, soft, chocolate, and gummy candies, the store also claims to have the world's largest selection of sodas. Owned by the same team behind the nearby Jim's Apple Farm, you will also find plenty of apple-filled baked goods and fresh fruit to enjoy with all of the sweets.
"Anyone with even a chip of a sweet tooth will want to stop in to experience the astonishing collection of sweets, sodas and bakery treats for sale," reads one review on local parenting blog Family Fun Twin Cities. "Before you push through the doors of the yellow barn, there are quirky attractions to seek out. Once inside, you can't help but grin at the animatronic candy band that performs oldies hits every few minutes."
minnesotaslargestcandystore.com
(952) 492-6380
20430 Johnson Memorial Dr., Jordan, MN 55352
9. Hammond's Candies in Denver, CO
For those who are just as fascinated with the process of making candy as they are with the taste of it, Hammond's Candies is the perfect shop. The store's main attraction for locals and out-of-towners is its free factory tours, where guests can watch Hammond's make some of its 5,000 pounds of candy per day. From a physical walkthrough of the business's history through wall installations to free samples of the shop's iconic candy canes, there is something for everyone.
When it comes to Hammond's Candies' selection, expect a wide range with a couple of specialties. While candy canes are famously a Christmas tradition, this spot offers a year-round assortment of nearly 30 different flavors of the festive sweet treat (including huckleberry, root beer, pistachio cream, and classic peppermint filled with chocolate). Its chocolate bars with creative fillings such as cookie butter, pistachio ice cream, raspberry-habanero, and espresso martini are also sure to impress.
(303) 333-5588
5735 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80216
10. Muth's Candies in Louisville, KY
Born in Louisville in 1921, family-owned Muth's Candies wows customers with its loyalty to traditional candy-making, down to even using the same copper vats to make its signature product. The Modjeska is an old-school Louisville candy and a Muth's staple. It consists of marshmallows dipped in gooey caramel, made with a special recipe passed down through multiple generations.
But this shop is far from a one-trick pony. Muth's is also known for its Kentucky bourbon candy products, including Bourbon Barrels (chocolate morsels with a nougat-like center of pecans and bourbon), and Bourbon Turtles. Both are made with 100-proof Kentucky bourbon whiskey for a flavor that is far more complex and well-rounded than other alcohol-infused chocolates on the market.
Can't decide between offerings? Try the Best of Louisville KY bundle, which features a classic Modjeska, a Bourbon Barrel, and a solid chocolate horseshoe for a taste of some of the shop's best sellers.
(502) 585-2952
630 E Market Street, Louisville, KY 40202
11. Marini's Candies in Santa Cruz, CA
In Santa Cruz, Marini's has been slinging irresistible sweets on the boardwalk for more than a century. The shop's recipe for its iconic Salt Water Taffy is still the very same one that its founder devised in 1915. Many of Marini's other offerings, including Seafoam Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramels, are an ode to the store's seaside location. Candied Apples, which come coated in flavors such as Cinnamon Candy and Apple Pie Caramel, are also must-orders, according to experts.
"Four generations later, the Marini family's business is booming," reads a review in USA Today, which declares the shop as one of the top five candy stores in the country. The article also praises the store's house-made fudge and Bacon Brittle (which adds bacon crumbles to crunchy peanut-toffee candy). "Marini's still makes candies that delight both young and old."
Multiple locations
Methodology
To curate a list of the best candy stores in the country, it was important first to set parameters for which stores would qualify for consideration. All places on this list classify themselves as candy stores, confectioneries, or candy/chocolate factories; while some may have outpost locations in other parts of the state, each has a definitive, self-described original or flagship location in its respective state. I excluded national candy store chains from this list.
Candy stores qualified for this list if they were the subject of overwhelming consensus — from a combination of my experience as a national food reporter, that of other food critics and experts across the country, acclaim in publications, and social media discourse by locals and tourists — that these stores are truly among the best in the country. Stores were considered one of the "best" if they had vast selections and varieties of candy, good customer service and shopping experiences, and, when applicable, high-quality house- and factory-made products.