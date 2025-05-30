Modjeskas Are The Old-School Candy Louisville, Kentucky, Wants To Share With The World
When you're craving a decadent sweet treat in Louisville, Kentucky, a plain chocolate bar won't cut it. The moment calls for a cherished classic, specifically an old-school candy that traces back to the 1880s. Essentially a marshmallow covered in rich caramel, Modjeskas are what you need to try when in the bourbon capital of the United States.
If the name doesn't sound like an American English word, it's because it's not. They're named after Helena Modjeska, a Polish Shakespearean actress who performed in the classic Ibsen play "The Doll House" in Louisville in the 1880s. Local confectioner Anton Busath, originally from France, had created a treat which he called caramel biscuits. After seeing Modjeska's performance, he asked for the actress's permission to name the candies after her.
Long after the departure of the actress, the treats remain a regional specialty of Louisville. While Busath's Candy is no longer in operation, a Louisville-based candy maker called Muth's Candies still makes Modjeskas with a recipe shared from the Busath family. Kentucky-based Bauer's Candies is another well-known producer of the caramel treat, distributing Modjeskas to retailers like Cracker Barrel and Williams-Sonoma.
How are Modjeskas made?
At its core, Modjeskas are rather simple candies. The center is a fluffy marshmallow that is then either wrapped or covered in a generous layer of caramel. They're rich, slightly chewy, with a super soft center. Though it acts as a cover, the caramel is still soft and not too sticky. There are some variations of the treats, like adding a layer of dark or milk chocolate over the caramel, sprinkling sea salt on top, or even infusing some bourbon into the caramel.
The reason why Modjeskas are so loved is because of the quality of the ingredients and how they're made. These are not treats you buy from the supermarket but warrant a stop at a confectioner like Bauer's or Muth's, where both the caramel and marshmallows are made from scratch, and everything is handmade and hand-packed.
With only two ingredients, these can be made at home, using store-bought marshmallows and caramel. For the tastiest experience, do it like the confectioners and make each from scratch. It sounds time-intensive, but marshmallows can be made with three ingredients, and homemade caramel for these candies can be made from sugar, corn syrup, butter, and whipping cream. As long as you ensure that the sugar doesn't burn, it's not a complicated process.