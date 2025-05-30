Modjeskas Are The Old-School Candy Louisville, Kentucky, Wants To Share With The World

When you're craving a decadent sweet treat in Louisville, Kentucky, a plain chocolate bar won't cut it. The moment calls for a cherished classic, specifically an old-school candy that traces back to the 1880s. Essentially a marshmallow covered in rich caramel, Modjeskas are what you need to try when in the bourbon capital of the United States.

If the name doesn't sound like an American English word, it's because it's not. They're named after Helena Modjeska, a Polish Shakespearean actress who performed in the classic Ibsen play "The Doll House" in Louisville in the 1880s. Local confectioner Anton Busath, originally from France, had created a treat which he called caramel biscuits. After seeing Modjeska's performance, he asked for the actress's permission to name the candies after her.

Long after the departure of the actress, the treats remain a regional specialty of Louisville. While Busath's Candy is no longer in operation, a Louisville-based candy maker called Muth's Candies still makes Modjeskas with a recipe shared from the Busath family. Kentucky-based Bauer's Candies is another well-known producer of the caramel treat, distributing Modjeskas to retailers like Cracker Barrel and Williams-Sonoma.