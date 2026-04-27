Nearly 80% Of US Chile Peppers Come From One State

When you dig into some Hatch chile queso or add a few diced chopped green chiles to your next meal, know that if they were sourced from the United States, they likely came from just one state: New Mexico. It's the only state that can produce Hatch chiles, and it produces 77% of America's total chile peppers. There are many types of hot peppers, however, and the chile pepper is just one category. New Mexico primarily grows both green and red chiles, though green ones are far more common (per data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture).

According to the USDA, 2024's chile pepper production outdid 2023's production, with New Mexico producing 52,000 tons in 2024 compared to 46,750 tons the year prior. The chile market also increased to a total value of a whopping $52 million in 2024, up from $41.5 million in 2023. In most cases, New Mexico chiles are sold for processing; for example, Tex Mex giant Old El Paso got its start as a small canning company that made money canning New Mexico's chiles. Only about 20% of the chile harvest is sold fresh.