Nearly 80% Of US Chile Peppers Come From One State
When you dig into some Hatch chile queso or add a few diced chopped green chiles to your next meal, know that if they were sourced from the United States, they likely came from just one state: New Mexico. It's the only state that can produce Hatch chiles, and it produces 77% of America's total chile peppers. There are many types of hot peppers, however, and the chile pepper is just one category. New Mexico primarily grows both green and red chiles, though green ones are far more common (per data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture).
According to the USDA, 2024's chile pepper production outdid 2023's production, with New Mexico producing 52,000 tons in 2024 compared to 46,750 tons the year prior. The chile market also increased to a total value of a whopping $52 million in 2024, up from $41.5 million in 2023. In most cases, New Mexico chiles are sold for processing; for example, Tex Mex giant Old El Paso got its start as a small canning company that made money canning New Mexico's chiles. Only about 20% of the chile harvest is sold fresh.
There are many varieties of New Mexico chile peppers
New Mexico's chile pepper region offers peppers with a variety of color shades and spice levels. For example, the NuMex Sweet Paprika pepper has all the makings of a chile pepper visually, but it lacks any heat. It's slightly pungent but completely mild, so it's a good chile pepper for adding flavor without the extra spice. The NuMex Joe E. Parker, another popular variety named after a 1950 New Mexico State University graduate, has a hint of spice — it's only 900 or so Scoville units — but its large size means it's better for adding to heartier dishes, such as chili.
If you want more serious spice, the NuMex Barker's Hot comes in around 8,000 Scoville units, which is similar to the high end of the jalapeño range. For something even hotter, there's the Sandía Select; it's 9,400 Scoville units. While it's fine to eat as a green pepper, the aged red variety has the best flavor. If you want dried chiles, the Chimayó pepper is your best bet. "For a dried red chile, it is amazing," chile expert and chef Michelle Chavez told New Mexico Magazine. "They really, truly take on a flavor from the sun."