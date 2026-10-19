Trader Joe's Has 2 Types Of Beef Tips — Here's The One Shoppers Love
Trader Joe's is the place to shop for a quick and easy dinner. Whether you're looking for a cheap frozen meal that requires zero effort, or a pre-marinated meat to pop in the oven, there isn't much you can't find at this chain grocery store. One section you should not overlook while shopping for dinner is the store's beef selection, as you may just stumble across a restaurant-worthy steak dinner. TJ's beef tips are a popular item, and they come in two varieties: Premium Angus Beef Tenderloin Steak Tips and Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips. Although, according to shoppers, the Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips are the ones you should be adding to your cart.
The balsamic rosemary tips are said by Trader Joe's to offer a sweet and savory taste with a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. On the other hand, The Premium Angus Beef tips are unseasoned pieces of Premium Angus Beef that are claimed to be tender and full of rich flavor. The main difference between these beef tips is the cut of beef used — the Premium Angus Beef comes from the beef tenderloin, while the marinated tips come from the upper ⅔ portion of the bottom sirloin. Beef tenderloin offers a much more tender bite, while the bottom sirloin isn't always consistently tender. The cut impacts the price: The Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips will cost you $11.99 per pound, whereas the Premium Angus Beef Tenderloin Steak Tips are $26 per pound. Though the cheaper, marinated tips are the lower-quality cut of the two, this is the product getting all the love online.
What Trader Joe's shoppers say about the balsamic rosemary beef tips
Even though the Premium Steak Tips are sourced from a superior cut to the marinated tips, there isn't much discourse online about this higher-quality product, though there are some shoppers out there who enjoy it. One Facebook user wrote, "Trader Joe's new premium steak tips are so tender and make an easy dinner taste like a million bucks." By far, though, the majority of reviews are for the Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips — specifically, their unbeatable flavor coupled with ease of use. One Redditor wrote, "Fantastic. I cooked it in olive oil and put a fat slice of butter in the last three minutes and served it with rice and caramelized onions." Another Reddit user said, "This is our absolute favorite! Keep it stocked in the freezer for an easy and delicious dinner."
Cooking beef tips perfectly comes with more preparation than you may realize. You need to use the right meat-carving technique to ensure tenderness, and the right seasoning to lock in flavor. The Trader Joe's Balsamic Rosemary Beef Tips do the heavy lifting for you — especially already being seasoned. With its convenient, delicious pre-marinade and notably cheaper price, this flavorful bottom sirloin product has won the hearts of TJ's shoppers.