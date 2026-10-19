Trader Joe's Has 2 Types Of Beef Tips — Here's The One Shoppers Love

Trader Joe's is the place to shop for a quick and easy dinner. Whether you're looking for a cheap frozen meal that requires zero effort, or a pre-marinated meat to pop in the oven, there isn't much you can't find at this chain grocery store. One section you should not overlook while shopping for dinner is the store's beef selection, as you may just stumble across a restaurant-worthy steak dinner. TJ's beef tips are a popular item, and they come in two varieties: Premium Angus Beef Tenderloin Steak Tips and Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips. Although, according to shoppers, the Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips are the ones you should be adding to your cart.

The balsamic rosemary tips are said by Trader Joe's to offer a sweet and savory taste with a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. On the other hand, The Premium Angus Beef tips are unseasoned pieces of Premium Angus Beef that are claimed to be tender and full of rich flavor. The main difference between these beef tips is the cut of beef used — the Premium Angus Beef comes from the beef tenderloin, while the marinated tips come from the upper ⅔ portion of the bottom sirloin. Beef tenderloin offers a much more tender bite, while the bottom sirloin isn't always consistently tender. The cut impacts the price: The Balsamic Rosemary Beef Steak Tips will cost you $11.99 per pound, whereas the Premium Angus Beef Tenderloin Steak Tips are $26 per pound. Though the cheaper, marinated tips are the lower-quality cut of the two, this is the product getting all the love online.