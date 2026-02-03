Cook Steak Tips To Perfection With These 9 Simple Tricks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

New Englanders definitely know steak tips like the back of their hands. The regional dish is special due to, not in spite of, its hearty simplicity — flash-grilled hunks of marinated steak is all it is, often spiked on skewers at neighborhood barbecues or plated with equally humble side dishes. It's natural to want to up your cookout game by trying this style, and thankfully, it's pretty beginner-friendly. But even if it's relatively no-frills as far as recipes go, you might want a few reminders on making this renowned classic a show-stopper every time.

According to Barry Miles, a Culinary Advisor at Cargill, a delicious steak tips dinner comes down to knowing some simple tricks. "With the right cut and a focus on the basics: good heat, proper cutting and careful timing, you can create something that's simple, satisfying and full of flavor," he told Chowhound.

Access to the holy trinity — a sharp knife, a good skillet, and solid tongs — is all a novice chef will need in their toolkit. And the beef you'll procure is nothing fancy, either — we'll talk specifics soon, but suffice it to say part of the dish's secret is making cheap steak taste expensive. Below, you'll meet other pros we connected with, all offering excellent advice on how to cook this tasty staple to perfection.