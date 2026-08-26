The Trader Joe's Steak You Can't Skip For A Restaurant-Worthy Dinner
Few things beat a good steak dinner: a perfectly cooked cut of meat with a baked potato, and maybe some creamed spinach, plus a nice glass of vino. There are plenty of steakhouses out there, chains included, that serve up quality steaks. But if you can fire up the grill — or, better yet, heat up the cast iron pan — you can save a good bit of money by putting together your own steak dinner.
When it comes to grocery store cuts of beef, quality can vary greatly across the board. That's exactly what we discovered when we reviewed and ranked eight steaks from Trader Joe's. Some cuts were quite disappointing, but the one steak that surprised us was Trader Joe's All-Natural USDA Choice Premium Angus Beef Top Sirloin. We loved it so much that we ranked it at the top of our list.
The TJ's sirloins came in a pack of two and were relatively thick with very low fat content — more like a filet mignon on both of those notes. But despite the lack of marbling, these sirloins were pure buttery goodness. The flavor packed an umami punch we wouldn't have expected from a sirloin steak, almost similar to a dry-aged steak. After letting the steaks rest, they had the perfect amount of tenderness to match that delicious flavor. Even better, they were still delicious as leftovers the next day.
What else you should know about Trader Joe's Premium Angus Beef Top Sirloin
We paid around $21 for two of these well-portioned sirloin steaks, and we obviously weren't disappointed. Our reviewer heated up avocado oil — which has the highest heat point of any oil to prevent burning — in a stainless steel pan and cooked the steaks to a perfect 130 degrees Fahrenheit, or medium-rare. Then we let the steaks rest for about five minutes to preserve the internal juices. While we used a stainless steel pan, you can also opt for a cast iron or grill. TJ's sirloins are delicious with any method — just make sure to get a little bit of a crust on the exterior.
While we thought the sirloins were the best of the steaks Trader Joe's offers, the retailer's USDA Choice Premium Angus Beef Flank Steak and Beef Filet Mignon Steak are not bad choices, either — both of which had a nice beefy flavor. Surprisingly, our least favorite steak was TJ's ribeye steak — a sinewy, chewy cut of meat that lacked the tenderness and flavor you would typically expect from a ribeye cut.
Never judge a book by its cover, they say. And that's exactly what we learned when taste testing Trader Joe's different steak options. The top sirloin doesn't have the marbling and overall look of a top-tier steak, but that's why we put all these cuts through the exact same cooking process. You don't need a filet mignon, ribeye, or New York strip to have a great steak dinner. If you have a Trader Joe's near you, pick up those All-Natural USDA Choice Premium Angus Beef Top Sirloins and you'll be good to go.