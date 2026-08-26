The Trader Joe's Steak You Can't Skip For A Restaurant-Worthy Dinner

Few things beat a good steak dinner: a perfectly cooked cut of meat with a baked potato, and maybe some creamed spinach, plus a nice glass of vino. There are plenty of steakhouses out there, chains included, that serve up quality steaks. But if you can fire up the grill — or, better yet, heat up the cast iron pan — you can save a good bit of money by putting together your own steak dinner.

When it comes to grocery store cuts of beef, quality can vary greatly across the board. That's exactly what we discovered when we reviewed and ranked eight steaks from Trader Joe's. Some cuts were quite disappointing, but the one steak that surprised us was Trader Joe's All-Natural USDA Choice Premium Angus Beef Top Sirloin. We loved it so much that we ranked it at the top of our list.

The TJ's sirloins came in a pack of two and were relatively thick with very low fat content — more like a filet mignon on both of those notes. But despite the lack of marbling, these sirloins were pure buttery goodness. The flavor packed an umami punch we wouldn't have expected from a sirloin steak, almost similar to a dry-aged steak. After letting the steaks rest, they had the perfect amount of tenderness to match that delicious flavor. Even better, they were still delicious as leftovers the next day.