Fix Up Flavorless Sauteed Spinach In A Pinch — Just Add This Jarred Pasta Sauce

When you need a side dish, vegetables are your best friend. There are plenty of vegetable sides you can quickly whip up, including glazed carrots, roasted broccoli, and green bean casseroles. Sauteed spinach is another such dish — an easy, nutritional addition to any meal. With that said, it's also a little bland, but there's a quick way to build flavor that won't cost much: add a little jarred Alfredo sauce.

You've probably heard of creamed spinach; it's a side dish made from heavy cream and butter, usually after forming a roux. But to avoid the extra steps of building the creamy base, just purchase a jar of ready-to-eat Alfredo sauce, which gives a similar flavor profile and creates an easy way to use up frozen spinach. Heat the spinach as directed and warm the Alfredo sauce in a separate pan. Drain the spinach (frozen spinach tends to be full of water), then add in as much sauce as you want to get your desired ratio. This trick also works with fresh spinach, of course, which you can saute in butter or olive oil for a little more flavor before combining it with the sauce. You can also blanch the spinach to keep that vibrant green color.