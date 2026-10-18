Fix Up Flavorless Sauteed Spinach In A Pinch — Just Add This Jarred Pasta Sauce
When you need a side dish, vegetables are your best friend. There are plenty of vegetable sides you can quickly whip up, including glazed carrots, roasted broccoli, and green bean casseroles. Sauteed spinach is another such dish — an easy, nutritional addition to any meal. With that said, it's also a little bland, but there's a quick way to build flavor that won't cost much: add a little jarred Alfredo sauce.
You've probably heard of creamed spinach; it's a side dish made from heavy cream and butter, usually after forming a roux. But to avoid the extra steps of building the creamy base, just purchase a jar of ready-to-eat Alfredo sauce, which gives a similar flavor profile and creates an easy way to use up frozen spinach. Heat the spinach as directed and warm the Alfredo sauce in a separate pan. Drain the spinach (frozen spinach tends to be full of water), then add in as much sauce as you want to get your desired ratio. This trick also works with fresh spinach, of course, which you can saute in butter or olive oil for a little more flavor before combining it with the sauce. You can also blanch the spinach to keep that vibrant green color.
Boost the flavor of this creamed spinach without any extra work
Jarred Alfredo sauce works in a pinch, but it can sometimes do with a little boost to ramp up its flavor, too. No need to buy other ingredients or do any more prep, however. Instead, just add your own twist to it with a few seasonings. Kosher salt and black pepper are good starting points, and that might be all you need. But a little garlic and onion powder will bring plenty of flavor, too. And if you have any Italian seasoning, or even just some oregano and dried basil, this is worth adding as well. For a pinch of heat, add crushed red pepper flakes or some Calabrian chili oil, if you have it.
You can turn the creamed spinach into something more unique by adding a little Cajun seasoning, which is a spicy blend of cayenne, garlic powder, and black pepper, among other flavors. Other seasoning packets, like French onion, ranch seasoning, and or even something like a marry me chicken seasoning (McCormick makes a version) would be great options for jazzing up the mild flavors of the spinach and Alfredo.