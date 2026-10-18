Forget Ice Cream: These 4-Ingredient Mini-Pies Are What Your Freezer Is Missing

Ice cream hits the spot after dinner, but sometimes, you want something that packs more flavor while satisfying your sweet tooth and giving you something cold and creamy to chow down on. Enter key lime mini-pies. These four-ingredient delights come together in a few minutes, and they're tangy, cold, creamy, and crunchy — all in one tiny pie tin. Key lime mini-pies are great for bringing to a Southern-style potluck, satisfying the sweet tooth of a crowd, or enjoying on your own. Make a batch and set yourself up with frozen desserts to enjoy for the next month or two.

All you need to create your mini-pies are prepared mini-pie crusts, key lime juice, sweetened condensed milk, and whipped cream (some for the filling and some for topping off the pies just before serving). After you prepare the pies, toss them in the freezer for a bit. Soon, you have perfectly creamy, chilly, sweet-and-sour key lime pies ready to go. If you have some limes on hand, you can zest some over the top of your pies after they're done for a bakery-style look. If you're looking for a quick-and-easy key lime pie that can feed a crowd, you can also make a full-size version, although it takes longer to freeze (you can also go with a baked five-ingredient key lime pie).