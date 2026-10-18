Forget Ice Cream: These 4-Ingredient Mini-Pies Are What Your Freezer Is Missing
Ice cream hits the spot after dinner, but sometimes, you want something that packs more flavor while satisfying your sweet tooth and giving you something cold and creamy to chow down on. Enter key lime mini-pies. These four-ingredient delights come together in a few minutes, and they're tangy, cold, creamy, and crunchy — all in one tiny pie tin. Key lime mini-pies are great for bringing to a Southern-style potluck, satisfying the sweet tooth of a crowd, or enjoying on your own. Make a batch and set yourself up with frozen desserts to enjoy for the next month or two.
All you need to create your mini-pies are prepared mini-pie crusts, key lime juice, sweetened condensed milk, and whipped cream (some for the filling and some for topping off the pies just before serving). After you prepare the pies, toss them in the freezer for a bit. Soon, you have perfectly creamy, chilly, sweet-and-sour key lime pies ready to go. If you have some limes on hand, you can zest some over the top of your pies after they're done for a bakery-style look. If you're looking for a quick-and-easy key lime pie that can feed a crowd, you can also make a full-size version, although it takes longer to freeze (you can also go with a baked five-ingredient key lime pie).
Elevating key lime mini-pies
These quick-and-easy key lime mini-pies are delicious, but there are a few ways you can take them beyond basic. If you prefer a dairy-free pie, or you're looking for a vegan option, you can easily use coconut whipped cream and sweetened condensed coconut milk (just make sure there aren't any animal products in your prepared pie crust). While it takes you above the four-ingredient cutoff, you can also make your own vegan graham cracker pie crust with vegan butter.
One way to take your key lime mini-pies to the next level is to juice the limes yourself rather than using a prepared bottle of key lime juice. It takes some time — key limes are tiny — but the super-fresh taste is well worth your while. While you can certainly use a good store-bought whipped cream to top off your key lime mini-pie, you can also make some — it only takes a few minutes, and you only need a few ingredients (pro tip: chill your mixing bowl and beater before you start the mixing process). No matter how you decide to enjoy your key lime mini-pies, keep a few extra tucked away in the freezer so you have them at the ready when you're craving something sweet and creamy with a tart, slightly sour kick.