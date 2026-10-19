One Of Costco Shoppers' Favorite Frozen Treats Of 2026 Brings The Coffee Shop To Your Freezer

Costco's desserts provide a world of choices for anyone with a sweet tooth, from perfectly crafted baked goods that should always be on your shopping list to frozen treats from household brands. If you can't be without your morning cup of Joe, you won't want to miss one of the newest ice cream products Costco is stocking. Mavens Creamery, known for serving up cold treats in traditional Asian flavors, introduced its Vietnamese Coffee ice cream earlier this year at select Costco locations in the Bay Area. It comes in Mavens' value-pack size of two pints, priced at $15.99.

The ice cream consists of robusta coffee, a variety primarily grown in Vietnam, and condensed milk, combining the strength of the caffeinated drink with the milk's sweetness. Robusta coffee beans have a more intense flavor than arabica, due in part to their lower fat and sugar content — all while boasting a higher caffeine content. Robusta provides chocolatey, nutty, and bitter notes balanced by the condensed milk in the Mavens recipe, which is also a staple ingredient in Vietnamese coffee as a whole.

The brand's value packs are Costco exclusive; this flavor has spread to other warehouses since its Bay Area release but can be hard to find, so call or visit your local Costco to see if it's stocked. If not, consider requesting it. Mavens is also holding Costco roadshows from September through November 2026 in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest, according to its Instagram. These roadshows give shoppers a chance to sample this Vietnamese Coffee ice cream and other limited-time flavors.