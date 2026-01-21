The Absolute Best Time To Drink Coffee To Get The Most Benefits, According To Science

Coffee is great any time of day, from a morning latte to an afternoon espresso to an Italian coffee dessert like affogato (ice cream topped with espresso and it's fantastic). That being said, drinking your coffee at the right time of day — in the morning — may have some positive effects on your health. Observational research from the European Heart Journal published in 2025 found people who drank coffee in the morning may have a lower risk of all-cause death than people who preferred to drink coffee later.

The study compared data from over 40,000 U.S. adults for all-cause mortality risk over a follow-up of about 10 years between two groups: morning coffee drinkers and those who sipped on coffee all day. The morning drinkers came out on top — even when compared with a group of non-coffee drinkers — after accounting for other factors like total coffee intake and lifestyle habits. The research held for both moderate (one to two cups) and heavy (more than two cups) coffee drinkers in the morning group.

Researchers have a few possible explanations as to why those who enjoy coffee mostly in the morning might have lower rates of mortality than those who sip from morning to evening. They hypothesize limiting coffee consumption to the morning might support higher melatonin production at night, based on prior studies showing afternoon or evening caffeine can disrupt sleep hormones, making it harder to fall asleep. The study suggests the body might utilize coffee's potential health benefits better in the morning due to natural sleep-wake cycles. People who drink coffee all day long might primarily get these benefits in the morning, but later coffee consumption may counteract those positive effects.