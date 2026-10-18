Pot Roast Gets Extra Saucy Flavor When You Throw In This Canned Vegetable With A Kick

Pot roast is the epitome of comfort dining: rich, savory, and incredibly filling. You serve up a batch of this stuff and, generally speaking, you know what flavors you have coming your way. But this doesn't have to be so. In fact, there are more than a few ways to perk up that batch of pot roast. If it's a spicy, smoky kick you want, we have just the thing to add to that pot of tender beef: canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, a certified pantry staple.

You probably know chipotles as the smokier counterpart to fresh, green jalapeño peppers. Canned chipotles are the rehydrated counterpart to dried, smoked chipotles. They're packed in an adobo sauce made from tomatoes, vinegars, spices, seasonings, and garlic. The combination of chipotles and adobo is sharp, but also smoky and savory. These qualities make it downright perfect for a pot roast. Not only does the adobo sauce add a seasoning-rich, zippy flavor, but the chipotles bring out an intense smokiness that perfectly complements beef.

Adding chipotle to pot roast is as simple as popping a few canned peppers into your seared, broth-covered roast before braising. Alternatively, coat your roast in chipotles and adobo sauce prior to braising. Don't have canned chipotles on hand but still want that smoky, savory flavor? You can also use chipotle powder. This gives you a similar chipotle flavor, but without the sharp, acidic touch of that adobo sauce. It's perfect for anyone who just wants a touch of chipotle.